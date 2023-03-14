A starting safety continues exodus on defense; O-lineman leaving

It is becoming clear that the Eagles of 2023 will look vastly different from the team that went to the Super Bowl last month.

The Eagles have close to 20 free agents as the new league year officially begins March 15 at 4 p.m., about one-third of the 53-man roster, and not nearly enough money to sign them all. The negotiations can begin Monday at 12:01 p.m.

And that also potentially includes a new mega-contract for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is expected to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL based on average annual value.

That will make for some difficult decisions for some of the longest-tenured Eagles such as defensive linemen Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. It also could lead to some tough decisions for key players such as defensive backs James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Some of these moves began in the days before the legal tampering period opened Monday.

Here, then, is a look at all of the moves, rumors and repercussions as the 2023 season officially begins.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard walks on the field before the start of an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Eagles lose first offensive lineman, while Kelce stays

Longtime center Jason Kelce perhaps began a chain reaction on the offensive line when he posted on social media that he will return for a 13th season. That severely diminished the chances of right guard Isaac Seumalo returning since Cam Jurgens was drafted in 2022 to replace either Kelce or Seumalo.

And after guard Chris Lindstrom signed a five-year deal worth as much as $105 million with the Falcons, it certainly seemed like Seumalo priced himself out of returning.

But the Eagles also lost another offensive lineman when it was reported that Andre Dillard will sign with the Tennessee Titans for three years and as much as $29 million. Dillard was the Eagles’ first-round pick in 2019, but he was beaten out for the starting job at left tackle by Jordan Mailata to start the 2021 season.

Dillard has proven to be a serviceable backup, both at left tackle and left guard, but he will get the chance to start with the Titans, most likely at a starters salary. The Eagles weren’t going to pay that for a backup blocked by Mailata and Landon Dickerson at left guard.

Starting safety (not that one) also leaving

Marcus Epps is joining the exodus of defensive starters as he will reportedly sign a 2-year deal worth as much as $12 million with the Raiders.

Epps became a full-time starter for the first time in his career last season, and played 99% of the defensive snaps. That could be a sign that the Eagles will try hard to keep Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles currently have Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace under contract for 2023.

Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead in interceptions last season with 6 despite missing five games. But it will cost the Eagles plenty to keep him. A good gauge would be Jesse Bates’ four-year deal worth reportedly as much as $64 million with the Falcons.

Eagles’ top D-tackle is signing with 49ers

The Eagles’ key losses in free agency began quickly as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will reportedly sign a four-year deal worth as much as $84 million.

Hargrave had a career-high 11 sacks last season and became one of the top free agent defensive tackles. Hargrave clearly outperformed his previous contract, 3 years for $39 million that the Eagles signed him to in 2020. Fletcher Cox is also a free agent, and he could be leaving, too.

Hargrave’s departure means that the only defensive tackles under contract for 2023 are young players Jordan Davis, Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu.

Eagles losing key LB to start free agency

It didn’t take long for the Chicago Bears to work out a deal for linebacker T.J. Edwards, reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal worth as much as $19.5 million. The signing won’t be official until Wednesday at 4 p.m., but it could potentially be a big loss for the Eagles.

Edwards had 159 tackles last season, the second most in team history. The Eagles’ other starting linebacker, Kyzir White, is a free agent. The Eagles have Nakobe Dean, the third-round pick in 2022, ready to replace one of them. But they might have to go after a free agent if White leaves as well.

Bradberry: Eagles want chance to match an offer

One of the Eagles’ top free agents, cornerback James Bradberry, told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that the Eagles want the chance to match any offer that Bradberry gets in free agency.

“I would love to play for the Eagles,” Bradberry told Anderson. “I definitely see how bright the future is … I’m also anticipating interest from other teams too. So they told me whoever calls, just make sure I also give them the chance to match.”

Don’t mistake that for meaning that the Eagles will match any offer. They likely have a price in mind that they won’t go over. After all, if the Eagles really wanted to keep Bradberry, they would not have let him get to free agency in the first place. The same is true of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, whom they didn’t place the franchise tag on, or defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) reacts while leaving the field following an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 38-7.

Brandon Graham deciding to stay

Graham could have easily become a highly sought free agent, even as he nears his 35th birthday next month. After all, the Eagles’ longest-tenured player as a first-round pick in 2010, is coming off a career-high 11 sacks despite playing only 43% of the snaps.

Yet Graham will sign a one-year deal to return for up to $6 million, which was first reported by ESPN. The Eagles later confirmed Graham’s return.

Graham could have gotten at least a two-year deal, most likely for more money, had he decided to test free agency.

The Cleveland Browns, with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in the same role in Cleveland, were reportedly interested. And it’s possible that the Arizona Cardinals, with another former Eagles defensive coordinator at the helm in Jonathan Gannon, could have been interested as well.

But Graham told ESPN that he directed his agent to get a deal done with the Eagles before free agency even began “so I wouldn’t have to go through that part. I’m just so happy everything came to fruition.”

Graham then added: “It wasn’t even about no money. It was more about wanting to be an Eagle as long as I could still play at a high level.”

Graham is fourth in Eagles history with 70 sacks, six behind Clyde Simmons.

Darius Slay moving on?

ESPN reported Friday that the Eagles gave Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and agent Drew Rosenhaus permission to seek a trade.

It makes sense from a financial standpoint. Slay is 32 years old, entering the final year of his contract, and he counts $26 million against the salary cap for 2023.

The Eagles could restructure Slay’s contract. But that would add additional guaranteed years, and it’s likely that the Eagles aren’t willing to do that at his age. Slay is coming off his fifth Pro Bowl season, so he no doubt feels like he can still play at an elite level beyond this season.

Slay, who had three interceptions last season, posted on the Montgomery&Co podcast recently that he would welcome an extension with the Eagles.

“I want an extension with the Eagles. I love the Eagles,” Slay said on the podcast. “I love that money so, of course, I’m going to be talking about it this offseason. That’s everyone; that’s what we all do when we’ve got one year left on our deal.”

The ESPN report indicated that the Eagles are hopeful of working out a solution to keep Slay.

But other than a significant pay cut, that seems hard to imagine. By trading Slay, the Eagles could save $16.8 million on the cap if they designate the trade after June 1 (they would take a $12 million salary cap hit in 2024, however).

The Eagles traded for Slay in 2020, giving the Detroit Lions a third-round and fifth-round pick. It’s hard to imagine the Eagles getting that much in return now.

Eagles restructure kicker

The first restructure began Friday with kicker Jake Elliott, who restructured his deal to save $2.5 million on the salary cap. The Eagles did this by converting his salary for 2023 into a signing bonus.

The Eagles can save significantly more money by doing the same with right tackle Lane Johnson, who counts $24 million against the salary cap. By restructuring Johnson, the Eagles can save another $10-12 million on the cap.

