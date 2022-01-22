A split, a backflip, a finger flip, more

Did you miss the UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins? We’ve got you covered with video highlights.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, which is headlined by Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) vs. Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) for the heavyweight title and Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) for the flyweight belt, the fighters appeared one last time in front of the fans and cameras.

The main event was cordial with former training partners Ngannou and Gane bumping fists following their faceoff. While the main event stare-down was intense, the co-main event showed the most volatility. One day after a trash talk-filled news conference, Figueiredo gave Moreno the middle finger during their faceoff as UFC president Dana White kept the two flyweights apart.

Main card welterweight Michel Pereira (26-11 MMA, 4-2 UFC) brought the energy as always, when he hit a signature backflip on the weigh-in stage. Saturday, he fights promotional newcomer and Bellator alumnus Andre Fiahlo (14-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC).

Official weigh-ins took place in the wee hours of Friday morning, and everyone made weight. Hours later, they got on the scale one last time to pose before getting face-to-face with their opponents a final time before getting locked in the octagon.

Check out the faceoffs for all 11 bouts in the video above.

UFC 270 takes place Saturday at Honda Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.