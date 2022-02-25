The beach lovers of Tripadvisor have spoken — and apparently they aren’t swooning over Miami Beach.

Tripadvisor has just released the second installment in its Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022, naming the best 25 beaches in the country. For the second year in a row, Miami Beach did not make the cut.

There is a little joy to be found to the north, though. Fort Lauderdale Beach ranked No. 18 out of 25 after not making the list at all in 2021.

Overall, Florida beaches did well in this Tripadvisor assessment, with nine beaches in the state making the list, more than any other state.

Siesta Beach on Siesta Key on Florida’s west coast, known for its clean, hard-packed sand, was ranked No. 2 in the U.S. and even cracked Tripadvisor’s best beaches in the world list at No. 14.

Siesta Beach on Siesta Key was named the second-best beach in the country and one of the best in the world by Tripadvisor travelers.

Also in the top 25 in the U.S.: Pensacola Beach (11); Henderson Beach State Park in Destin (12); St. Augustine Beach (14); Treasure Island Beach (19); Panama City Beach (21); St. Pete Beach (22); and Clearwater Beach (24).

St. Pete was named the best beach in the country in 2021. How the mighty have fallen (though not as far as Miami Beach, apparently).

The Travelers’ Choice Awards rank travelers’ favorite beaches based on quality and quantity of reviews and ratings. They are compiled from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.

“We know a perfect day at the beach looks different from one person to the next. Some love classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves,” said Christine Maguire, vice president, Global Media Business at Tripadvisor, in a statement. “This list has something for everyone.”

Everyone but those who spend their days and nights on Ocean Drive, apparently.

The best beach in the United States, according to Tripadvisor, is Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Puako, Hawaii. The best beach in the world is Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos, with Varadero Beach in Cuba at No. 2.

