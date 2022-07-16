A Second World War sea fort off the English coast is up for sale with bids starting at $60,000. Take a look.

Bull Sands Fort was completed in 1919.Savills

A seat fort from the Second World War is being auctioned and has a guide price of almost $60,000.

It could be turned into a high-end hotel, restaurant, Airbnb, retreat or tourist attraction.

The fort has three floors and a lookout tower but can only be accessed by boat or helicopter.

A sea fort used in the Second World War is up for auction, with the bidding starting at about $60,000.

Bull Sand Fort, off the Lincolnshire coast in northern England, was built to accommodate 200 troops and can only be accessed by boat or helicopter.

The fort is now listed with real estate firm Savills and is set to go under auction on July 19.

“It will require an imaginative buyer with a project in mind but suggestions for future uses so far have included a high-end hotel, restaurant, Airbnb, grand design style personal dwelling, retreat and a tourist attraction,” said Steven Morish of Savills.

The fort is in need of a little love in the form of refurbishment, Morish says, but has potential for alternative uses if permitted. However, it is grade II listed, meaning any development plans must first be approved.

A sea fort used in the Second World War is being auctioned with bids starting at about $60,000.

The fort can be seen from Cleethorpes beach in Lincolnshire, northern England.Savills

Bull Sand Fort was built to accommodate 200 troops and plans for the historic site had been in the works since the start of the First World War in 1914.

Bull Sands can be converted to the owner’s preference, subject to approval, and can have many uses.Savills

The fort, off the Lincolnshire coast of northern England, can only be reached by boat or helicopter.

Bull Sands Fort used to be armed with four 6-inch guns.Savills

It has three floors and a basement along with a two-storey lookout tower.

Construction work on the fort stated in 1915.Savills

The fort is in need of a little love in the form of refurbishment, Morish says, but has potential for alternative uses if permitted, or further development.

The sea fort was used in the Second World War and was attacked by enemy aircraft.Savills

The fort is a Grade II listed building, meaning it is protected because of its historic significance and unique features.

Bull Sands can be converted to the owner’s preference, subject to approval, and can have many uses.Savills

Spitbank Fort, another sea fort off the coast of Portsmouth in England, was converted to a luxury hotel after it was bought in 2009.

Spitbank Fort was one of the first to be converted.Solent Forts

The fort was purchased 24 hours before it was set to go on auction and it was renovated to include nine bedrooms, a sauna, wine cellar and a pool.

Story continues

A fireside area created at Spitbank FortSolent Forts

The bedrooms used to be gun rooms and some even had bullet holes in the floor that were retained. Visitors can even fish from their bedrooms.

A bedroom suite at Spitbank Fort.Solent Forts

Read the original article on Business Insider