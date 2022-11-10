A school employee forgot her purse in the restroom, she was fired and arrested for what was inside

An Oconee County Primary School employee is out of a job and facing charges. Quandra Johnson was a non-teaching staff member at Oconee County Primary School, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say she left her purse on campus overnight in a staff restroom. An employee brought the purse to the front office where school officials discovered a gun, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Sheriff’s Office says they secured the gun and removed it from campus.

Investigators have no reason to believe Johnson had any intention of causing harm, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office says Johnson was dismissed from employment and arrested for carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.

