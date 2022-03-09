A Russian warship that attacked Snake Island where Ukrainian soldiers cursed out invaders has reportedly been destroyed

A Russian warship that attacked Snake Island has reportedly been destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

Military sources told The Times UK that the Vasily Bykov was destroyed.

It’s the same ship that Ukrainian soldiers told to “go fuck yourself,” sources told The Times.

A Russian warship that attacked Ukraine’s Snake Island last month has reportedly been destroyed.

Ukrainian military sources told the Times UK that the large patrol corvette — named Vasily Bykov — was hit by Ukrainian rockets early Monday morning local time.

“Ship was destroyed, it is confirmed,” one Ukrainian military source told The Times.

Military sources told The Times that Vasily Bykov was one of one of two ships that attacked Snake Island last month, in an incident in which Ukrainian soldiers told the Russian ships to “go fuck yourself.”

The Ukrainian Navy, meanwhile, told The Times that troops defending Odesa, where Snake Island is located, had “struck an enemy ship,” and that “the enemy has retreated again.”

Video shared to Facebook by the Ukrainian Navy on Monday appears to show Ukrainian troops in Odesa attacking a ship. A caption on the video does not say what ship was hit.

But according to The Times’ translation of the video, two men can be heard questioning whether they hit their target.

“We fucking hit them,” one of the men said, according to the Times.

