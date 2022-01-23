Text size
As January goes, so goes the rest of the year, or so they say. But as with everything market-related, it’s more complicated than that. A tough first month doesn’t have to portend doom—though it does raise the odds of a bad year.
It has been quite a stormy start to 2022. The
Dow Jones Industrial Average
has declined 5.7%, while the
S&P 500
has fallen 7.7%. Those drops, however, are nothing compared to the
Nasdaq Composite’s
. It has slumped 12% and is on pace for its worst January on record.
The Nasdaq has fallen in one out of every two years in which it has started with a January loss, compared with 1-in-4 odds during all years. The S&P 500 and Dow, too, finish the year with losses more than 60% of the time when January is down, versus a 1-in-3 chance during all years.
Patterns, however, have a way of changing. Instinet technical strategist Frank Cappelleri notes that January has been one of the worst-performing months over the past 20 years, with both the Dow and S&P 500 dropping in January in both 2019 and 2020. “The ‘average’ path has been a bumpy first quarter and a bottom in March,” he says. “So, a down first month isn’t out of the ordinary from this perspective.”
And there are reasons to remain optimistic despite the recent slide. Fundstrat global portfolio strategy head Brian Rauscher notes that rising inflation has been one of the biggest factors in the market’s decline this year, so a reversal would be a tailwind for stocks. And that’s just what he thinks will happen. “Inflation is going to peak and roll over during [the first half of] 2022,” he says. He recommends that investors play offense by buying sectors like technology, consumer discretionary, financials, and energy.
Industrials look good, too, but investors should make sure to avoid companies that will load their earnings guidance into the back half of 2022—due to recent challenges such as inflation and supply-chain disruptions—and focus on those that have been able to navigate those twin headwinds along the way, says RBC analyst Deane Dray. His early favorites are conglomerate
Emerson Electric
(ticker: EMR), water-treatment company
Evoqua Water Technologies
(AQUA), and electrical-components maker
Atkore
(ATKR). Dray rates all three stocks the equivalent of Buy, and his price targets imply an average gain of about 33% for the trio.
But the important thing to remember is that there are still gains to be had. With the right mix of sectors and stocks, investors should feel confident about the remainder of the year.
Write to Al Root at [email protected]