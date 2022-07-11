‘A Room Of My Own’ Review – Karlovy Vary – The Hamden Journal

A vivid, intimate drama about flatmates in Georgia, A Room Of My Own was a stand-out entry at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Directed by Ioseb ‘Soso’ Bliadze, its two leads were jointly awarded the Best Actress prize for their sparky and sensitive turns. Taki Mumladze — who also co-wrote the screenplay — stars as Tina, an introverted young woman who needs to rent a room from a stranger, for reasons that become increasingly clear, and fascinating, as the story continues.

Extroverted party girl Megi (Mariam Khundadze) is straight-talking and abrupt, initially seeing Tina merely as a route to the rent. The Covid pandemic is in full force in Tbilisi, with bars presumably shut, so Megi’s crew drop round regularly for drinks, smokes and lively banter before curfew. Tina is slowly drawn into this world, and eventually confides in Megi about her troubled past, creating a touching bond.

It’s a charming, affecting drama that explores the awkwardness and enforced intimacy of a flatshare, but goes on to tackle much more than that, including domestic violence, drink spiking and LGBTQI+ issues. The fizzy, fiercely independent Megi is a bright light in a dark patriarchal world, where female victims are blamed, and where young women long to move to a more broad-minded country. Older women are conspicuous by their absence – partly due the pandemic, but also implicitly a cultural divide. They are referred to and heard over the phone, and usually come across as disapproving products of a different generation, and/or a source of anxiety.

Both stars earn their Crystal Globes with nuanced performances: Mumladze flitting between timid and sexually charged, recalling a young Heather Matarazzo; Khundadze constantly surprising and amusing, like a Georgian Holly Golightly.

Megi is a complex young woman who can be abrupt one minute and kind the next; the sort of person who doesn’t do small talk or pretend to be remotely interested in something she isn’t. She uses an impressive English accent for her job in telesales. She doesn’t possess a kettle, something that sends Tina on a revealing mission to her former abode.

Details like this entertain and color the characters, as do their interactions with supporting cast, including some male friends who are amiable; others less so. It’s no accident that the film’s title recalls Virginia Woolf’s feminist essays: this is about young women searching for independence, and finding comfort in connection with another. It’s a delightful watch that gives a fresh perspective on life in contemporary Georgia.