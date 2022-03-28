A Review of the 94th Academy Awards  & Will Smith Slap – The Hamden Journal

Two years into a global pandemic, the 2022 Oscars initially appeared intent on becoming the Grammys tonight.

Kicking off with an introduction by the legendary Venus and Serena Williams and leaping immediately into a lime drenched performance of the Oscar nominated King Richard theme song by Beyonce from the tennis courts of Compton, the 94th Academy Awards on ABC looked like a ceremony in search of an identity.

Of course, the shocking moment that will define this year’s more than three and a half hour long show forever was a very unscripted and very very real only on live television moment when Will Smith went up on stage and hit Chris Rock hard for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith as he got ready to hand out the Best Documentary Award.

“Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” exclaimed the shocked past Oscar host as the Internet exploded with lip readers for the long bleep in Academy Awards history. “Keep my wife’s name out your f***king mouth,” a censored Smith proclaimed when he returned to his front row seat. No one attempted to remove Smith from the Dolby Theatre for what was clearly an assault regardless of the reasoning behind it.

Though he was interrupted by odd cuts to an Oscar slate and shots of the Williams sisters in the crowd, the tears rolling down Smith’s face less than half an hour later when he won the Best Actor Award was of a man naked with his deepest emotions in front of the entire world. “Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father just like they said about Mr. Williams,” the actor who portrayed Venus and Serena’s father in King Richard. “ Love makes you do crazy things,” Smith added in a speech that not one ever thought once about playing any lead-off music over. The actor apologized to the Academy and many others for his role in the fight, but said nothing about or to Rock publicly.

If producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan wanted to make an Oscars for the ages, this is not what they intended.

From the awkward and seemingly unrehearsed opening by co-hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, and a run-on by the kitschy DJ Khaled, this “night for lovers,” as the Trainwreck star joked, will not do much to resurrect the nearly century old troubled Academy of Motion Picture and Sciences event. Producers Packer and Cowan may have promised a sleeker and modernized show, but what they ended up with was a scratchy mixtape of the 1990s MTV Movie Awards, the Grammys and the currently defrocked Golden Globes that at times screamed out for a Rob Lowe and Snow White cameo.

The Smith and Rock brawl aside, there was a lot of stars a lot of music and not much substance at the dizzying Oscars tonight. A result that simply isn’t very satisfying

Taking lead in the first hour, Schumer set the tone doing her best Ricky Gervais impersonation. That was soon followed by a clothed Chippendale on-stage line-up of Tyler Perry Bradley Cooper, the shirtless Timothée Chalamett, and Simu Liu played into a juvenile meld of Tinder and Covid protocol requirements, which only became more cringe inducing when Hall gave Josh Brolin a beeped out pat down. On a night of non sequiturs, then there was the WTF moment of Toto’s lumbering “Africa” from 1982 being played as Judas and the Black Messiah alums and 2021 Oscar winners Daniel Kaluuya & H.E.R. walked out to present Best Supporting Actress.

Everyone agrees that there have been too many didactic political speeches at awards shows the past 20 years, but to go so far to the other extreme and essentially banish the Abbie Hoffmaneseque open mic night statements and sentiments from the show bleaches out some of the Hollywood community’s heart. Blowing off the opportunity for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky aa address the global audience, it basically took over an hour and a half before the 2022 Oscars put the spotlight on Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Eastern European nation with a series of cable access quality slates advocating relief and refugees donations.

None of which should diminish that history was made with Ariana DeBose winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and CODA’s Troy Kotsur won the Best Supporting Actor award. The first queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar, DeBose’s triumph is also the second time an actress took home the Oscar for playing the Broadway character, following Rita Moreno‘s win in 1962. Kotsur became the first male actor to win for a performance in American Sign Language.

Besides Will Smith, other big wins in tonight’s three-hour show went to the Amhir “Questlove” Thompson directed documentary Summer of Soul, Jessica Chastain for Best Actress, a Best Director win for Jane Campion, and CODA snagging Best Picture. That victory for the Sian Heder directed film made some more history with AppleTV+ now the first streamer to win the Best Picture prize – which can’t make Netflix’s Ted Sarantos and Reed Hastings or those scrimping cinema owners very happy

Of course, now essentially a vessel state of the Disney-owned ABC, the Academy actually put on a close to five-hour show. In fear of viewers tuning out again, the first Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin hosted hour was controversially not shown live on ABC as eight so-called below the line categories were handed out. Those awards were revealed later throughout the live telecast with short and fast cut segments that did little to honor the winners but certainly showed the importance of editors

Kicking production design, editing and more to the curb for more less grunts and more glamor on the ceremony, the 2022 Oscars filled the newly gained time with blockbuster heavy fan favorite segments that hoped to through meat and bread to the audience Roman Coliseum style.

Campaigning hard the past month, the fact that Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie shoot ‘em up Army of the Dead topped the first ever Top 5 Fan Favorite Movies of 2021 with the live action Cinderella and plodding and barely released Johnny Depp starrer Minamata also in the running displayed the power of a hardcore fanbase and not much more.

The irony that the likes of Snyder’s Justice League, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Endgame and 1999’s The Matrix were voted online to be among the Top 5 Most Cheer Worthy Movie Moments when non-animated tentpoles have been invisible at the Oscars for most the past decade was as painful as the segment was pandering.

A state of affairs that sunk deeper and pandered harder as the Wanda Sykes took viewers on a pre-recorded tour of the now opened and long delayed $482 million Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with Grace & Frankie star Tim Bagley.

The reality is AMPAS and ABC have seen the writing on the Berlin Wall.

Coming off record lows ratings and viewership last year, they know the Oscars is a rapidly crumbling brand.

The fact is a three-hour Oscars has always been just fine with the network overlords, as it provides ample advertising inventory to sell. The festering wound on Hollywood’s biggest nightmare is how the audience has gotten smaller and smaller in almost successive years over the past decade. A state of affairs that actively squashes ABC’s bottom line as all those car and other big ticket spots are left doing donuts to fewer potential consumers.

Yet, even with the skills of Packer and fellow Girls Trip producer Cowan, the riddle remains how the most talented and adroit storytellers in the world can’t seem to pull off 180-minutes of compelling entertainment with some of the most famous people on rhe planet in the room. Then, constantly proclaimed, there is the lack of blockbusters like The Godfather, Titanic, Forrest Gump and Avatar among the contenders in recent years

However, what if that premise is wrong?

What if the decline of the prestige and viewership pull of the Oscars isn’t the show or even the movies that are nominated? What if the dramatic shift is pivoting on the proliferation of social media, constant and often explicit digit access to the once cloistered stars and the world of make-believe they inhibit?

Add to that, in a world of TikTok influences, TED talk derivatives, and Jake Paul and you have to ask if it really is, all apologies to Norma Desmond, the movie stars that have shrunk in the constellations of fame? Really, why linger looking for a glimpse of such-and-such a star on Oscar night, when you can watch their workout routine on Instagram and get the best bits on Twitter or YouTube in almost real rime?

All of which means something until Will Smith smacked Chris Rock and everything planned stopped as everyone held their breath in an instance. A moment when a man, as Smith implied strongly in his acceptance speech, defended his family and his honor.

That was no show.