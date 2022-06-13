A Review of the 75th Tony Awards  – The Hamden Journal

The Lehman Trilogy, Company, A Strange Loop, MJ and Sweet Charity were among the big winners at tonight’s Tony Awards. And Sweet Charity wasn’t even staged this season.

Credit Ariana DeBose for the blink-and-miss-it shout out to the Bob Fosse classic – and for much else that went right with tonight’s fast-moving ceremony broadcast on CBS. When DeBose, who has mentioned Sweet Charity as being on her Broadway wish list, pulled American Buffalo nominee Sam Rockwell from the audience to do a quick bit of “Rich Man’s Frug” from the great 1966 musical, she made a case both for a revival and for her stake as one of Tonys’ great hosts.

DeBose will crop up more than once on this list of highlights from tonight’s broadcast. So will MJ, Patti LuPone’s salary and that “big, Black and queer-ass musical” (in RuPaul’s memorable description) A Strange Loop.

Here, then, the best of the 75th Annual Tony Awards (and a few of the not-so-best):