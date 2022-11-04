A record-tying four weight misses

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 214 fighter weigh-ins, which was a fairly big disaster.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2 MMA, 6-1-2 UFC) and Amanda Lemos (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC), who meet in the women’s strawweight main event, and Neil Magny (26-10 MMA, 19-8 UFC) and Daniel Rodriguez (17-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC), who fight in the welterweight co-feature. There were no issues for the top two fights on the card, but that’s largely where it stopped.

Five fighters came in heavy on their first attempt, with Grant Dawson, Shanna Young, Benito Lopez, Carlos Candelario and Ramona Pascual all coming in over their contracted limits. Only Young was cleared to keep cutting weight, and she eventually hit women’s flyweight limit – after cutting off some hair – on her second attempt.

The full UFC Fight Night 214 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (114.5)

Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Josh Parisian (265.5) vs. Chase Sherman (255.5)

Nate Maness (125.5) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (124.5)

Grant Dawson (157.5)* vs. Mark Madsen (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Darrick Minner (146) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)

Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Shanna Young (126)

Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Benito Lopez (138.5)**

Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Polyana Viana (115.5)

Johnny Munoz (135.5) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (135.5)

Carlos Candelario (128.5)*** vs. Jake Hadley (126)

Ramona Pascual (137)**** vs. Tamires Vidal (134)

* Dawson missed lightweight limit by 1.5 pounds

** Lopez missed bantamweight limit by 2.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse

*** Candelario missed flyweight limit by 2.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse

**** Pascual missed flyweight limit by 2.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 214.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie