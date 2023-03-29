A radio DJ says Mike Myers had him fired from ‘The Love Guru’ because he ‘made eye contact with him’

A radio DJ claims Mike Myers had him fired from a movie set after he made eye contact with him.

Jay Brody said he only worked on the set of “The Love Guru” for a day before getting fired.

The radio DJ said he was working as Myers’ bodyguard.

A radio DJ has claimed that “Austin Powers” star Mike Myers had him fired from the set of the 2008 movie “The Love Guru” after making eye contact with the actor.

Jay Brody, a DJ for Canadian radio station Sonic Radio in Vancouver, made the accusation on Twitter Monday while defending action star Keanu Reeves, footage of whom emerged helping move equipment on the set of “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Brody retweeted the clip and said that people should “give Keanu his roses” because they “have no idea what it’s like working in film.”

He went on to say: “Mike Myers had me fired off the set of ‘The Love Guru’ because I made eye contact with him, and I was there as his body guard…”

Representatives for Myers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The DJ went into further detail on his Sonic Radio show, “Carly & Jay,” Tuesday, claiming that he was pre-warned by the company that hired him that he wasn’t allowed to look at the “Shrek” star while guarding the actor’s trailer.

“‘Here’s the catch: You can’t look at him,'” Brody said he was told. “And I’m like, ‘I need to look at him, to see him, to be his bodyguard.'”

Brody said he was also told: “‘You look at him, you’re gonna get fired.'”

In “The Love Guru,” Myers plays Maurice Pitka, a man raised by a guru who aims to become a “love guru” so that women will love him. Myers wore a long wig and a fake beard for the role, which, Brody said, made him unrecognizable on set.

“So I’m sitting on the set, first day, first hour I’m there. We don’t know what he looks like. I don’t know what he looks like yet and I just see a man approaching in a long wig, fake beard, and I’m like, ‘I think that’s Mike Myers,'” Brody said.

He added: “And I look down to not look at him because I don’t want to get fired, but I realize I can’t let just anyone into the trailer. So I look up, I catch his eye for a second, I give him a nod to let him know I’m cool and then I look away. And within an hour I get a phone call letting me know that I’m fired and I have to get off the set.”

Read the original article on Insider