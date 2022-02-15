‘A Quiet Place Part III’ Arriving in 2025

A Quiet Place Part III is officially in the works with a target release date of 2025. Filmmaker John Krasisnki announced the news during a Paramount investor day Tuesday. No director or writer has been announced, though it seems that Krasinski would be a natural choice.

Since launching in 2018, the A Quiet Place franchise has become a crown jewel for Paramount, which also has a spinoff from Pig director Michael Sarnoski in the works for 2023 based on an idea from Krasinski. The first A Quiet Place, co-written by Krasisnki and the team of Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, turned the filmmaker into an A-list director. It earned rave reviews and $340.9 million globally.

Krasinski wrote and directed A Quiet Place Part II, which opened in May 2021 as the first tentpole to exclusively hit theaters following a months-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. It grossed $297 million globally, a strong showing amid the pandemic.

The A Quiet Place films take place in a world in which Earth has been invaded by monstrous aliens who are blind and depend on sound in order to track its prey. Krasisnki starred opposite his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, in the first installment and had a cameo in Part II. Their onscreen children are plaeyd by Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds.

Krasinski’s next directorial effort is If, due out in 2023 and also starring Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell. Krasinski also stars and produceds.

