‘A Piece Of Sky’ Review – Berlin Film Festival – The Hamden Journal

“Do you believe in God?,” Julia asks her stepfather on his sickbed. He looks down at her little face. Not much captures his interest these days. “I think so,” he mumbles. Julia continues, undeterred. “I believe in something else,” she says firmly. “The sun, mountains, animals, trees. And snow.” Marco says nothing — he never said much, even at his most hale and hearty — but his big body seems to soften in acceptance. She’s talking his language.

She is also speaking the language of this film. Michael Koch’s Berlin Film Festival competition entry A Piece Of Sky (Drii Winter) is both beautifully made and a thing of beauty in itself. Every lovely thing you have ever seen on a box of Lindt is here: old chalets and timber barns, snow-capped Alps, grizzled Swiss farmers in jerkins embroidered with edelweiss. The clouds that mass in the sky over the green crags. And, just as you might have imagined as you went for the hazelnut praline, the sound of music. Cowbells tinkle. There is even a neatly choir that pops up to sing folk songs that comment on the story, like a Greek chorus raised on cheese and chocolate.

And yet — and yet! — there is not a second of schmaltz here. We see beauty, but it is never romanticized. The choir’s songs reflect a tough, grinding life: there is the story deluge that washes a man away, a lament for the loss of love “as painful as death” and then the relief of death itself, the “blessed rest,” when the body wears out. Mountain farming is hard and relentless. Of course there are machines to help these days, but the hay on these steep slopes must still be cut by hand with scythes. The cows are loved, but if they stop giving milk they go to the knacker’s yard. That is the reality. Everything, man or beast, must pull its weight.

Marco (Simon Wisler) is an outsider from the valleys, but he is accepted because, as one of the old farmers says to general agreement from his friends, you can see he’s a hard worker. We first meet him beating fence posts into the ground with a mallet. From there he goes to haul fallen rocks. Another mountain man arrives with a bull to service one of their cows; Marco holds the two flailing animals in place. He never seems tired. Koch often shoots scenes over his shoulder, foregrounding his sweating back; we are reminded that, like the cows he hugs and knows by name, he is a great, gentle working animal.

Perhaps he seems an unlikely match for local beauty Anna (Michelle Brand), who is the village postmistress and runs the bar at the local guesthouse, but they are overjoyed by each other. Even before they are married, he cares for Julia as if she were a little calf. The wedding takes place in the picturesque village church; with a brass band to play them out. It is only later that Marco starts to get headaches.

It will pass, he says. He has to believe that, because what use is a man who gets headaches? But then there is the diagnosis, which brings with it a promise of worse. They can try to operate, but the intruder in Marco’s brain will change him. He won’t be able to help it. And what good is a husband — especially one like Marco, a great bull of a man — who becomes unpredictable, even dangerous?

As a director, Koch is fearless. A Piece Of Sky plays out as an inexorable tragedy, keeping its own stately rhythm; there is no hurrying its pace. Koch will hold a single shot for as much as a minute: Marco’s face as he watches his beloved Anna across the room, saying nothing, barely even smiling, but silently promising to be hers forever, is on screen for exactly long enough to embed itself in the memory forever.

But he will also jump time, leaping over key events. We will pick up the fact that Marco has had an operation, for example, when we see the scar on his forehead; we don’t need detail. It is the emotional response to events — in that instance, the quiet joy he feels when he is reunited with his little family for Julia’s birthday — that matters. Because A Piece of Sky is so much more than tragedy; it is essentially a glorious love story between a man and a woman, between a community that is both supportive and meddlesome and, perhaps most importantly, between these rooted people and the world where they live and work. Sun, mountains, trees, animals and snow: God goes by many names.