A pastor who has gone viral for scolding Christians for being Beyoncé fans once tweeted she had been to one of her concerts and it was ‘amazing’

Pastor Tiphani Montgomery has gone viral for berating Christians who are fans of Beyoncé, labeling the singer a “witch.”

But some are accusing Montgomery of hypocrisy after uncovering old tweets in which she praises the star.

“Got a chance to catch the Jay Z and Beyoncé concert and it was AMAZING!!!” one of Montgomery’s tweets from 2014 reads.

Montgomery, who calls herself a “prophet,” spoke about Beyoncé’s upcoming concert at a recent gathering at her ministry.

“Any of you who are going to Beyoncé’s concert I rebuke you in the name of Jesus, how dare you call yourself a Christian,” Montgomery said in a sermon which she shared on YouTube and TikTok.

“I don’t care what pastor you got who’s OK with it, I don’t care what pastor you got that think it’s cool, I don’t care what pastor you got that sing along to the songs because they want some clout.”

Montgomery also suggested Beyoncé is a “witch” by describing her fandom as a “coven.”

“When a witch has a coven it’s normally a small thing. Witch’s covens are normally three to seven people,” she said. “When it becomes thousands it’s called a hive. Y’all a part of that lady Beyhive? And you call yourself a Christian? May the dealings of the lord come upon you.”

While the original videos received a modest amount of views, they have been reshared hundreds of times on TikTok with people adding their own thoughts.

One of these videos was by creator Raven Hartwell which was viewed over 360,000 times and brought new attention to Montgomery’s teachings. She said she agreed with Montgomery, saying there was “no rebuttal” and God was “sounding the alarm” with artists, including Beyoncé.

Others criticized Montgomery, saying it was preachers like her that made them leave the church. One TikToker, named Cece, said she didn’t like when people were attacked for what they choose to enjoy, and reprimanded because it doesn’t align with exact belief systems.

“We all have the right to follow our own religion and, or spiritual belief. It’s our constitutional right,” Cece said. “But what y’all not gonna do is take us back to the Salem witch trials.”

Critics also included Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams. She referenced “a lot going on” in an Instagram post, about entertainers she knew.

“I just wish we would pray as publicly for entertainers as we rebuke them and damn their soul to hell,” Williams said. “I know it ain’t my calling mission to damn entertainers to hell and to say that they would drop dead. The devil is a lie.”

Montgomery also received backlash for what some described as hypocrisy. Old tweets resurfaced from 2010, 2011, and 2014, where she said she loved Beyoncé and her music, and said she had attended shows herself.

Montgomery’s previous career as an author was also brought up. On Amazon, there are several books for sale under her name with titles such as “The Millionaire Mistress” and “Expensive Taste,” all with sexualized covers featuring women in lingerie.

One Twitter user accused Montgomery of being “fake” and “using the church for attention and money yet writing sleazy sultry sex books for money too.”

Montgomery, who is gaining traction on TikTok with over 237 million views on her videos of her preaching, addressed the criticism in several tweets on February 13. She said she “denounced” Beyoncé after she was “saved” in August 2015. Any tweets and content posted before then, she said, was “ME BEING AS BLIND AS YOU ARE TODAY!”

She also said she wrote the books between 2007 and 2009 and no longer received any money from them because she sold the rights.

“What’s my point? My point is anytime you’re a mouth piece for God they will try to discredit you,” Montgomery wrote. “But I’m more afraid of The Living God than I am dead skeletons!”

Insider has reached out to Montgomery and representatives for Beyoncé for further comment.

