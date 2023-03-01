A newlywed said they lost thousands of dollars on a wedding after more than half of heir RSVP’d guests didn’t show up

Gray Narvaez-Dragion’s first video amassed millions of views.Screenshot/TikTok – @grayanxiety

An 18-year-old went viral with a clip about how more than half of their RSVPs didn’t show up to their wedding.

Gray Narvaez-Dragion told Insider they aren’t sure why so many people couldn’t make it, but a majority of no-shows were coworkers.

They said they lost a lot of money as a result, but that they’re still happy with the small party.

An 18-year-old newlywed has shocked commenters with a video about how more than half the people who RSVP’d “yes” to their wedding didn’t show up.

Gray Narvaez-Dragion told Insider that they were in consistent communication with their no-shows, so they’re as baffled by the disappointing turnout. Strangers are now rallying around the newlywed in support.

Narvaez-Dragion’s first video, which has over 3 million views, was a five-second clip of a mostly empty banquet hall with only a couple of people seated at tables.

“88 people said yes… not even 40 showed up,” on-screen text read glumly.

The creator said as a result they had to cancel the dinner, the private dance, and the sparkler send-off. The reception was also cut short. In the description of a follow-up clip, Narvaez-Dragion said they and their partner Nyx sat together in the ceremony room and cried.

Along with offering sympathy, many viewers were puzzled about why so many of the 88 RSVPs didn’t make an appearance, which prompted the creator to show proof with a Google form of the RSVP responses.

The creator told Insider they couldn’t say for certain why so many people didn’t come, but that many of the no-shows were their coworkers. The creator said they had had “almost daily contact” with everyone invited before the deadline.

“Every person we invited wasn’t random; we loved every single one very dearly,” Narvaez-Dragion said.

Narvaez-Dragion said one person even texted them the morning of the wedding, saying she was so excited to attend, but did not actually attend.

In total, Narvaez-Dragion said they lost around $2,500 of the $3,000 that they paid toward the food, a DJ, and gifts for their guests. They were left with a ton of food, including a massive charcuterie table and a majority of the wedding cake.

Narvaez-Dragion also put a lot of thought into the gifts for their guests, which were custom-made resin magnets and soaps and “spell jars” to manifest fortune, love, and grounding.

“We have most of them in my car right now,” Narvaez-Dragion said. “We haven’t even really unpacked it. My flowers are still in there. It hurts too much now.”

They also put money into a fun photo booth for guests. “There’s so much we didn’t get to do because of how early people had left,” Narvaez-Dragion said. “We were signing our marriage license when I saw a few people leave.”

The comment sections of Narvaez-Dragion’s videos have been flooded with thousands of sympathetic messages. “You deserved the most extravagant wedding. I am sorry that people are so heartless,” one top comment said; “Just know everyone here on tiktok is celebrating you two!!” another viewer wrote. Multiple people told the creator to do a do-over of the wedding and promised they’d be in attendance.

People are viscerally angry on the newlyweds’ behalf.

“I would immediately go no contact with everyone who ghosted,” one top comment read. Some people are even advising them to send their no-shows a bill for the money spent on them.

“Give them a no-show fee cuz ain’t no way,” another top comment weighed in.

Influencers like James Charles felt compelled to send their sympathies. “I’m so so so so sorry,” Charles wrote.

Narvaez-Dragion said they’re incredibly overwhelmed by all the attention. Despite the initial disappointment of the turnout, they said they’re starting to appreciate the small party they had. They said the ceremony itself was beautiful and successful, and they were thankful that the people in attendance truly cared about them.

“[My husband] and I have been through a lot in the past three years of being together,” Narvaez-Dragion said. “Flakey people really mean nothing in the grand scheme of things. We still love each other all the same.”

