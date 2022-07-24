A New York couple bought an A-frame cabin 100 miles from the city and spent a year renovating it as a pandemic project. Now they’re selling it for $585,000 — check it out.

A stone-lined fire pit is situated directly outside the A-frame cabin.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

Two New York-based designers bought an A-frame cabin in Pennsylvania in August 2020.

The couple spent a year living on the property and renovating it.

They are now selling the estate for $585,000 as they are planning to move back to the city.

In the early months of the pandemic, Lauren Wesley and Michael Goesele developed a new hobby: The New Yorkers started driving around, casually checking out real-estate listings, just to get out of the house.

There are two buildings within the property, the A-frame cabin and the chalet.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

That’s how the couple chanced upon a property replete with an old A-frame cabin and chalet in Pike County, Pennsylvania.

“We came upon the Hemlock property, which was so underutilized and vacant. Being designers, the both of us saw through the abandonment of the A-frame and the potential of the dated chalet,” the couple told Insider in emailed comments via their real-estate agent. Wesley is an interior designer and Goesele is a graphic designer.

The Hemlock Drive estate, which sits on about an acre of land, was built in 1984 and is located in the town of Shohola in the Poconos region, per the listing.

The couple bought the property in August 2020 for $160,000, property records show. At the time, Wesley and Goesele could both work remotely, so they decided to renovate it as a pandemic project.

The A-frame cabin.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

“We spent the next year gut-renovating the chalet while living in it, and then moving onto the A-frame thereafter,” the couple said.

Almost everything had to be renovated and modernized: The couple changed the roofs, added new insulation into the walls, and installed an updated central heating system in the chalet.

The renovation gave them a chance to be surrounded by nature while working with their hands. They said they focused on preserving the character of the space while upgrading it with the “conveniences and design-forward elements of modern spaces.”

But two years after buying the property, the couple is planning to move back to the city for work. They’ve listed the property for $585,000.

The main living area in the A-frame cabin.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

The couple put the property up for sale for $669,000 in June and cut the price to $585,000 in mid July, listing records show.

Houses in Shohola, Pennsylvania, have a median listing home price of $249,900, per real-estate platform Realtor.com. There are 29 single-family home listings in Shohola, and prices range from $24,900 to $3.99 million. The $585,000 A-frame cabin and chalet property lies on the pricer end of the spectrum.

Katy Porte with the Upstate Curious team at KW Realty Hudson Valley North holds the listing.

The A-frame cabin spans 792 square feet and features a steeply pitched wood ceiling. The kitchen has a modern design, with wood cabinets and sleek, dark finishes.

The kitchen of the A-frame cabin.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

“It has been a special opportunity to work with such talented sellers and their beautifully reimagined property,” Porte told Insider, pointing to the “high-end, thoughtful” design in both homes on the property.

The bedroom is in the loft, next to a custom-designed triangle glass window.

The A-frame cabin has a loft where the bedroom is situated.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

The property is minutes away from Walker Lake, a 113-acre lake that has two beaches.

“This area of the Poconos has so much to offer, with cute towns to visit, many lakes to enjoy, and easy proximity to the Delaware River and surrounding towns and cities,” Porte said.

The chalet, located steps away from the cabin, is painted in the same dark blue shade with yellow accents.

The chalet.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

The couple installed an outdoor wooden deck and picnic table at the back of the chalet.

The chalet has a spacious living and dining area centered around a wood-burning stove.

The combined dining and living area in the chalet.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

“While these homes were always an investment, we feel incredibly lucky to have had the ability to also host friends and family,” the couple said.

“We actually hosted over 10 people for Christmas this past year on the property — something space-wise, we as New Yorkers, could have never imagined,” they added.

Large windows all around the chalet’s kitchen flood the space with natural light.

The kitchen in the chalet.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

The couple has also been running an Instagram account where they document their time at the property.

There are two bedrooms in the chalet.

One of the bedrooms in the chalet.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

The cabin and the chalet have one bathroom each.

The bathroom in the chalet.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

The property has a fire pit where residents can lounge in the evenings.

The outdoor deck at the back of the chalet, which is steps away from the A-frame cabin.Upstate Curious/KW Realty Hudson Valley North

“As we return to life and work in the city, we can only hope any potential buyer will find the same rustic charm and magic we’ve come to call home at this tiny compound in the woods,” the couple said.

