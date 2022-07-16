A New York cop is on desk duty after arresting an EMT who hit his police car with an ambulance door while bringing a patient into a hospital: report

An emergency healthcare professional loads a gurney into the back of an ambulance.James Hardy/PhotoAlto via Getty Images

An officer in Rochester, New York is on administrative duty after he arrested an EMT at a hospital.

The arrest came after the EMT reportedly hit the police car with the ambulance door while unloading a patient.

Video appears to show the investigator slamming the EMT against a wall as she stands by the patient on a stretcher.

A Rochester, New York police officer was placed on administrative duty after he arrested an EMT who reportedly hit his police car with an ambulance door.

The incident took place on Monday at Strong Memorial Hospital where the unnamed Rochester Police Department investigator was parked in an ambulance bay – typically reserved for ambulances only – before going into the hospital to respond to a case, News10NBC reported.

An ambulance pulled into the bay, and the EMT got out to transport the patient, at which point she hit the police car with her door, News10 reported.

The investigator “insisted” on identifying the EMT, who “insisted on bringing the patient” into the hospital, News10’s Jennifer Lewke said on Twitter.

A 24-second clip of surveillance footage shared by Lewke shows the investigator slamming the EMT against a hospital wall as she stands by the patient on a stretcher. The investigator cuffs the EMT and walks her out of the hospital.

A spokesperson for the ambulance company, Monroe Ambulance, said their “highly valued employee” was “put in an untenable situation.”

“We steadfastly stand by her prioritization of the care for her patient and are blessed by your willingness to publicly support her patient advocacy,” the company said in a statement to News10.

The EMT was released from police custody without being ticketed or charged, according to the outlet.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said in a statement to News10 that he “immediately directed an internal investigation” of the investigator.

“The member involved has been re-assigned to administrative duties, pending the results of this investigation. As Chief, I demand the members of the Rochester Police Department perform their duties in a professional manner. And as such, we must hold ourselves to a high standard of accountability,” Smith said in a statement.

The City of Rochester Police Accountability Board is also reviewing the incident, News10 reported.

