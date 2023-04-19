A New Fast X Trailer Has Death Star Pinball and Cannon Cars

large bomb rolling down street

Fast and Furious Death Star pinball.

Okay, we know. That’s not actually a Death Star in the latest trailer for Fast X. It’s a bomb that sort of looks like a Death Star. But as we watched it bounce around the streets of Rome, as Vin Diesel bats it around making his car into a pinball flapper, only to have it explode as Jason Momoa basks in the fallout, we just figured there are bigger things to worry about than using an unrelated Star Wars reference.

Heading to theaters in exactly one month (May 19), Fast X is the 10th core film in the Fast and Furious saga. After Justin Lin left the production, director Louis Leterrier (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) took over (Leterrier is also directing the 11th film now too) to oversee a story that’ll see Dom (Diesel) and his family (Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, and Sung Kang) do battle with a new villain played by none other than Jason Momoa. Check out the bonkers second trailer.

Read more

FAST X | Official Trailer 2

So you’ve got your Death Star pinball. You’ve got your exploding Vatican. You’ve got cannon cars. You’ve got Hoover Dam rides with flaming tires. What more do you want? Well, some narrative cohesion would be nice as we have zero idea of how all of this ties together. But frankly, does that matter at this point? Fans come to this franchise for the action and fun and Fast X certainly looks like it’s got all that and more.

It also brings with it more big-name actors such as Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, and Oscar winners Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno. Not bad at all.

Fast X opens May 19.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Story continues

More from Gizmodo

Sign up for Gizmodo’s Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.