A new face for the Lions at No. 2 in Draft Wire’s latest 3-round mock

It happens every year. The post-combine mock drafts present some new names in higher places than expected as a result of the annual workout and interview extravaganza in Indianapolis. This year is no exception, and one of the big perceived risers in the 2022 NFL draft winds up projected to the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall in the process.

The incredible performance from Georgia defensive end Travon Walker vaulted him into the No. 2 spot in the latest mock draft from Draft Wire and editor Luke Easterling. He rose up from 19th in the previous edition, which was released before the combine.

Here’s what Easterling had to say about Walker’s meteoric rise,

If you love gaudy college production, you might not be a fan of this pick, but NFL teams make these selections based on traits and future projections rather than box scores. To that end, Walker has rare athleticism for his size, which he put on display at the combine, and brings tons of versatility.

It’s worth noting this mock still has the Jaguars addressing offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick even though they used the franchise tag on OT Cam Robinson.

With the No. 32 pick, the projection turns to quarterback and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral. While noting, “I don’t think the Lions are going into this draft planning to take a quarterback, but if one happens to fall to them here, they might change their minds,” the commentary supports the idea of using the pick to obtain a fifth-year option on Jared Goff’s potential successor at QB.

The second-round pick addresses wide receiver with another big-time combine riser, North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson. Detroit addresses safety at No. 66 overall in the third round with Illinois’ Kerby Joseph. This mock does not include projected compensatory picks.