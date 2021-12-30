‘A match made in heaven’

A British woman and an American woman are living the holidays like they are in “The Holiday.”

Grace Gagnon, 25, and Flo Patterson, 22, are doing a real-life, transatlantic house swap just like Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet in the 2006 romantic comedy after Gagnon put out a call earlier this month for anyone in England interested in being the Iris Simpkins to her Amanda Woods with her Boston apartment.

Gagnon was inspired by the 15-year-old Christmas classic to ask if anyone in the United Kingdom wanted to switch places, putting out the call in a TikTok video on Dec. 7 that has been viewed nearly 4 million times.

She had no expectation that it would actually happen.

“Absolutely not, definitely not,” Gagnon said alongside Patterson on TODAY Thursday. “It definitely feels like a bit of a dream right now. I only posted the video three weeks ago, and suddenly I’m planning a trip to Europe last-minute, and now to be here, it’s nuts.”

In the movie, a British woman (Winslet) and an American woman (Diaz) decide to swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends and end up finding romance with local men played by Jude Law and Jack Black.

“Anyone in England want to switch places for the holiday?” Gagnon wrote in text on the Tiktok video. “I have a studio apt on Boston’s waterfront.”

Gagnon also referenced Winslet’s brother in the movie, played by Law, who falls in love with Diaz.

“Serious inquiries only,” she wrote in the caption. “Bonus points if you have a hot, single brother.”

Kate Winslet finds love with Jack Black in the movie after swapping homes with Cameron Diaz over the holiday. (Alamy Stock Photo)

Within hours, she had a taker in Patterson, who lives in Bath in the county of Somerset, England.

“I just thought, why not?” Patterson said on TODAY.

A friendship was quickly born as the two decided within a week to book their trips and make the swap a reality. Gagnon flew to England on Wednesday to spend a few days with Patterson before Patterson departs for Boston on Sunday.

The two plan to spend two weeks at each other’s homes and then to make it a tradition to regularly visit each other.

“It’s a match made in heaven,” Patterson said. “If anything, I fell in love with Grace. We’ve got each other at the end of this anyway.”

“We’re going to have regular meet-ups,” Gagnon said. “She’ll come to Boston and just hang out and then I’ll come to England and just hang out. I love her family already.”

Patterson is looking forward to her trip to Beantown in the wake of the New Year, with plans to go to a Boston Celtics game and enjoy some great local food.

“Grace has written me like a whole list of things I need to do, so I’m going to work my way through that,” Patterson said.

No word yet on whether they will find their own Jude Law or Jack Black during the swap.

“Love of your life is a bit of a stretch, I think more so it’s kind of a fun adventure,” Gagnon said. “But if a strapping young man decides to sweep me off my feet, I’m not going to say no to it.”