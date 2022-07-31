A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it’s less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out

The exterior of the mansion.VHT Studios

A seven-bedroom mansion in Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort is listed for $14.99 million.

The estate is in Golden Oak, a gated community operated by Disney subsidiary Golden Oak Realty.

The property comes with a Millennium Falcon-themed movie theater and a Toothless pizza oven.

An estate in Golden Oak, a gated community in Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort, is on the market for $14.99 million.

The exterior of the mansion.VHT Studios

Golden Oak is a 980-acre development that consists of approximately 300 single-family homes spread across eight neighborhoods.

The listed mansion, which sits on less than an acre of land, overlooks a pond and has only one neighbor. This is the first time it has been on the market since it was constructed in 2019, listing records show.

The owners of the house declined Insider’s request for comment.

Its biggest perk is its proximity to various Disney attractions: The house is less than 10 miles away from all four Disney theme parks.

The house (yellow arrow) is located near all four theme parks (red arrows) under Walt Disney World Resort.Google Maps

Chris Christensen and Julie Christensen from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

“The home is located on Disney property so it is very close to all of the theme parks,” Chris told Insider. “It’s approximately 5 miles from the front entrance to Disney or 10 miles by car.”

Golden Oak home sales in the last year have ranged from $3.5 million to $11.85 million, Chris said. “As the community completely sold out last year, prices have increased dramatically,” he added.

In 2019, home prices started from $2 million, Florida Today reported, citing Paige Pierce, a vice president at Disney Resort Real Estate Development. All residents are required to be members of a private club, known as the Golden Oak Club, which costs $19,000 per year.

As part of their membership, residents get perks such as tickets to the theme parks and free shuttle services.

The 10,742-square-foot house is chock full of Disney details and references. It has high ceilings, a custom Swarovski crystal chandelier, and Disney-themed stained glass windows.

Story continues

One of the living areas of the house.VHT Studios

The houses are designed by Walt Disney Imagineering, while the community is owned and operated by a Disney subsidiary known as Golden Oak Realty, per Inside the Magic, an entertainment news site dedicated to all things Disney.

The kitchen has custom-designed cabinetry and a large island with granite countertops.

The kitchen.VHT Studios

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Millennium Falcon-themed home theater is the highlight of the property.

The Millennium Falcon-themed home theater.VHT Studios

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

A space-themed bar is located at the back of the home theater.

The theater comes with a space-themed bar.VHT Studios

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

There are seven bedrooms in the house, including a primary suite that overlooks the pool.

The primary suite.VHT Studios

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

There are nine bathrooms in the home. The master bathroom has a shower, a bathtub, and a large vanity.

The primary bathroom.VHT Studios

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

A Toothless pizza oven, modeled after the character in the “How To Train Your Dragon” movie franchise, stands in the outdoor entertainment area.

The outdoor kitchen.VHT Studios

Other Disney-themed touches, such as hidden Mickeys, can be found throughout the house, Chris said.

Outside, there’s a pool with a rock waterfall, a hot tub, and four garages.

The pool.VHT Studios

“The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood,” Chris said. “And also, anyone who wants to live in an amazing, very secure Central Florida neighborhood.”

Read the original article on Insider