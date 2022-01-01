A man who was charged after stealing a Frito Lay truck asked to rap in exchange for a new car at an auto business the night before, report says

Lights on a police car.Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

A man accused of stealing a truck from a grocery store offered to rap in exchange for a new car at a business next door.

The suspect, Arrik Schmidt, was arrested and charged on Friday.

A manager of an Elite Auto business told WRAL-TV the suspect asked to rap for a new Navigator the night before.

A man who is accused of stealing a Frito Lay truck resulting in a lengthy police chase told a local business employee that he would rap in exchange for a new car, WRAL-TV reported.

The driver, identified by authorities as Arrik Schmidt, allegedly stole the truck from Carlie C’s grocery store in North Carolina on Friday morning and led authorities on a nearly 100-mile pursuit, according to the outlet.

A manager of an Elite Auto business, located next door to the grocery store, told WRAL-TV that the suspect asked for a car in exchange for a rap song the night before.

“He asked if he could rap good enough would I give him the Navigator,” Stephen Jackson, who declined the offer, told the outlet. “He said, ‘Well let me make some moves tonight, and I’ll be back tomorrow and see what we can do.”

Schmidt reportedly took the truck the following day and police were able to stop the suspect during the chase by using stop sticks on the interstate to deflate the tires, WRAL-TV reported.

He was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, records show, and is detained at Harnett County jail on a $15,000 bond.

Read the full report at WRAL-TV»

Read the original article on Insider