A man is accused of breaking the bathroom door on a United Airlines flight and attacking a flight attendant while high on magic mushrooms

A man was arrested after assaulting flight attendants on a plane from Miami to DC, according to an affidavit.

Cherruy Loghan Sevilla is accused of breaking the bathroom door and yelling obscenities on the plane.

Sevilla admitted that he consumed psilocybin before boarding the flight, according to the statement from an FBI agent.

A man was arrested after being accused of breaking the bathroom door and attacking flight attendants on a flight while high on magic mushrooms, according to an affidavit viewed by Insider.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 4, on a United Airlines flight from Miami, Florida, to Washington, DC. The affidavit, which cited “victims, witnesses, and passenger video footage,” said that about one hour into the flight Cherruy Loghan Sevilla displayed “disturbing” and “uncontrolled behavior.”

Sevilla is accused of opening the aircraft bathroom door while another passenger was inside and breaking “a small plastic piece” off of it, according to the statement of probable cause from FBI Special Agent Daniel Markley. He walked throughout the plane getting into fellow passengers’ personal space, as well as “clapping loudly near the cockpit and yelling obscenities.”

After attempts from flight attendants to make Sevilla sit down, he started to have an outburst and laid on the floor of the plane, according to the affidavit. When a flight attendant instructed Sevilla to sit down he attacked and assaulted her by “grabbing and twisting her right breast.”

Other flight attendants and a law enforcement officer tried to restrain him, however, he was resisting, the affidavit said. During this time, Sevilla is accused of also twisting the arm of another steward. He was eventually handcuffed and monitored for the remainder of the flight.

According to the affidavit, Sevilla was transported to the FBI office at Dulles International Airport upon landing. He later told an agent that he had consumed psilocybin before boarding and could recall being disruptive on the plane. The document noted that it was not his first time taking the magic mushroom, and he was apologetic for his behavior.

In a statement to NBC News, United Airlines championed their employees for professionally handling the situation.

“We also followed up with our crew members to make sure they were ok,” the airline told the outlet.

