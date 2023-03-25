A man dropped his phone off at a repair shop in Gwinnett County; he’s now facing child porn charges

A 27-year-old Buford man was arrested for child porn after a repair shop employee notice a pornographic image and called police.

Daniel McFalls dropped off his phone at a Gwinnett County cell phone repair shop on October 20, 2022. During the course of the repairs, an employee saw a pornographic image on his phone and called the Gwinnett County Police Department.

After determining that McFalls was from Hall County, police turned over the investigation in November 2022 to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies got a search warrant for McFalls’ phone and began forensically processing it. On the phone, they say they found 300 photos of children age 1 to 14 engaged in sexually explicit activity.

McFalls was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

He remains in jail without bond.

