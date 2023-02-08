A luxury cruise ship will allow its residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 1,430-square-foot condos selling for $8 million.

The MV Narrative.Storylines

  • Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that will travel around the world nonstop in 2025.

  • There are several nearly $8 million condominiums still available for purchase.

  • See inside the three to four-bedroom 1,432-square-foot “Encore” homes at sea.

A cool $8 million could buy you a mansion in the Midwest, a sprawling three-bedroom condo in New York, or a luxurious house in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles at night

halbergman/Getty Images

But if you’ve always fantasized about life at sea, $8 million could also buy you your dream home: a condominium aboard a cruise ship.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative.

Storylines

Storylines is building an 18-deck luxury residential cruise ship lined with 547 residences for 1,000 travelers.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative.

Storylines

And when the ship is complete and ready to sail in 2025, the 741-foot-long MV Narrative and its passengers will begin indefinitely traveling around the world.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative.

Storylines

Prices for these floating condos start at $1 million for a 237-square-foot studio home.

A rendering of the bathroom in Storylines' MV Narrative cruise ship.

Storylines

But this price pales in comparison to the ship’s largest residences that are still available for purchase.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative.

Storylines

Several of the larger homes have been popular with buyers, Katie Drew, Storylines’ vice president of marketing, told Insider in 2022.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative's aft marina lounge.

Storylines

So far, this is still holding true. The most expensive over $9 million two-floor “Global” homes have already been fully reserved.

A rendering of the upper level in Storylines' MV Narrative cruise ship.

Storylines

But there are still a handful of 1,432-square-foot “Encore” homes left.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative's Encore.

Storylines

And these aren’t much cheaper: The Encore line ranges from $7.55 to $7.97 million.

A rendering of the marina on Storylines' MV Narrative cruise ship.

Storylines

It’s undoubtedly a high cost-per-square-foot. But that’s not stopping soon-to-be world travelers from investing in the condos at sea.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative.

Storylines

Only four of these units are still available. The other 10 have already been reserved.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative's resident lounge.

Storylines

These three to four-bedroom homes all have a 215-square-foot balcony that’ll provide sprawling views of the ocean.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative's Encore.

Storylines

There’s also an open-concept living room and kitchen with a dining table, desk, couch, and television …

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative's Encore.

Storylines

… a primary bedroom with another television, walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom with a bathtub…

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative's Encore.

Storylines

… and multiple guest bathrooms next to the smaller bedrooms.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative's Encore.

Storylines

The primary bedroom and living room both have glass sliding doors that connect the indoors to the sprawling balcony.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative.

Storylines

Like the Narrative’s other floor plans, the Encore will come fully furnished with different interior designs and color options.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative's resident lounge.

Storylines

Like any cruise ship, the cost also includes access to the ship’s amenities …

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative.

Storylines

… which includes its 20 restaurants and bars, three pools, a movie theater, and a marina with a lounge and water toys.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative's resident lounge.

Storylines

And that doesn’t even include the biggest bragging rights that come with living on the Narrative: the opportunity to travel around the world for years to come.

A rendering of Storylines' MV Narrative's resident lounge.

Storylines

