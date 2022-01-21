A Love Triangle, a Paternity Mystery and More — Plus, Who Was in the Car?

Life in Serenity is looking anything but serene these days. Netflix on Friday released the official trailer for Sweet Magnolias‘ upcoming second season, and the ladies are drowning in drama — and margaritas, thankfully.

The two-minute preview of the new season offers a taste of what’s in store for Maddie, Dana Sue and Heather, including: Maddie growing closer to Cal, while still finding time to put Bill in his place (multitasking at its finest!); Dana Sue struggling to choose between Jeremy and Ronnie (a win-win if you ask us); and Helen coming to terms with her own feelings for Erik.

More from TVLine

We also get an answer (of sorts) as to who was in the car the night of the accident. And it’s fair to say that the mystery of Isaac’s lineage has only just begun.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Chris Klein as Bill Townsend (boo!), Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley and Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan.

All 10 episodes of Sweet Magnolias‘ second season hit Netflix on Friday, Feb. 4. Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look, then drop a comment with your hopes for the good (and not-so-good) people of Serenity below.

Launch Gallery: <i>Sweet Magnolias</i>: Everything We Know About Season 2 (So Far)

Best of TVLine

: Follow us on , ,