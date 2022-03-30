The Packers wanted to keep Davante Adams, but Adams didn’t want to stay. He instead expressed a preference to reunite with former college teammate Derek Carr with the Raiders, who made Adams the league’s highest-paid receiver.

So the Packers, who had used the franchise tag on him, honored his wishes.

“That was just one of those things that those decisions are never easy to make,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, it was one that we had to come to. I think a lot of it was driven by Davante; I’m going to tell you. But there’s no sense in looking back on it. We’re moving forward. We appreciate everything he’s done, obviously. It’s a lot to replace in terms of the production, and the type of leader that he was for us. Again, this is one of those deals you never want to make, but unfortunately, sometimes you have to make.”

Adams caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns the past two seasons in earning back-to-back All-Pro honors. That’s an average of eight catches for 98 yards and a touchdown per game.

Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers currently are at the top of the Packers’ depth chart, though more moves are yet to come for the team, whether through a trade, the draft or free agency.

Matt LaFleur: A lot of the trade was driven by Davante Adams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk