‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers comments on FTX bankruptcy

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is likening the collapse of troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to the meltdown that engulfed Houston-based energy company Enron two decades ago.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week,” Summers said regulators ought to draw a few lessons from the FTX episode. One is the need for “more forensic accountants” to help detect issues at both the corporate and national level, he said.