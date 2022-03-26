a look into how long the wind advisory will last into the weekend

The Guardian

‘A barbaric federal program’: US killed 1.75m animals last year – or 200 per hour

Activists condemn Wildlife Services, a division of the USDA, which says deaths necessary to protect farmers and public health The 2021 toll shows the killings span a Noah’s Ark of species. About 64,000 coyotes were killed. Photograph: Rory Merry/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock An obscure division of the US government had a busy – and ruthless – year in 2021, killing more than 1.75 million animals across the country, at a rate of about 200 creatures every hour. The latest annual toll of Wildlife Services,