A Look Back at Cathie Wood's Disastrous Year

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has offered plenty of interesting ideas about the economy and stock market this year.

But for her clients, Mama Cathie, as her fans call her, hasn’t delivered much in the way of returns. Indeed Ark’s exchange-traded funds have generated sharp losses in 2022.

Wood argues that the drops in price of her young, disruptive technology stocks merely provide buying opportunities. 