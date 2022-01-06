A Look At Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is a fund that invests in the stocks of some of the largest companies within the United States. Vanguard’s VOO is an exchange traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500 index by owning all of the equities within the S&P 500.

An index is a hypothetical portfolio of stocks or investments representing a specific portion of the market or the entire market. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are both examples of broad-based indexes. Investors cannot invest in an index, per se. Instead, they can invest in funds that mirror an index by owning the stocks within the index.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a popular and reputable index fund. The S&P 500’s investment return is considered a gauge of the overall U.S. stock market.

Key Takeaways The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) tracks the S&P 500 index by investing in all of the stocks within the S&P 500.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is appealing for many investors since it’s well-diversified and comprised of equities of large U.S. corporations.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF offers low fees since the fund’s management team is not actively trading by buying and selling stocks.

Understanding the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

The S&P 500 represents 500 of the largest U.S. companies. The goal of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is to track the returns of the S&P 500 index.

VOO is appealing for many investors since it’s well-diversified and comprises equities of large corporations—called large-cap stocks. Large-cap stocks tend to be more stable with a solid track record of profitability versus smaller companies.

The broad-based, diversified portfolio of stocks within the fund can help lessen, but not eliminate, the risk of loss in the event of a market correction. Some of the key characteristics of the Vanguard S&P 500 (as of Jan. 5, 2022) include:

Assets under management (AUM): $827.2 billion

Expense ratio: 0.03%

SEC Yield (30-day): 1.25%

One-year performance: 28.60%

Performance since the inception date of Sept. 07, 2010: 445.33%

Minimum investment: The price of one share

Please note that the SEC yield is a standardized metric mandated by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), which provides investors with a common yardstick for comparing the interest earned and dividend yield of various funds. Dividends are typically cash payments paid to investors by companies as a reward for owning their company’s stock.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s Largest Holdings

Listed below are the top ten holdings of the VOO along with their portfolio weightings, which in total make up slightly more than 30% of the fund’s portfolio.