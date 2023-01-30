A look at the six Alabama players competing in this year’s Senior Bowl

The Crimson Tide will be well-represented in Mobile, Alabama this week as six of its former stars are set to compete in the Senior Bowl. Safety Jordan Battle and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o have withdrawn from the showcase over the past week. However, six Alabama players will don a Crimson Tide helmet for a final time. Here’s a look at who will be representing Alabama and what they will be looking to prove this week.

D.J. Dale, DL

2022 stats: 12 games; 17 tackles; 3.5 tackles for a loss; 2.5 sacks; 1 quarterback hurry; 1 pass breakup. What he’s looking to prove: After making his living as a run-stuffer at Alabama, Dale will want to show he can also contribute in the pass rush. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle recorded just 5.5 sacks over four seasons at Alabama but spent much of that time fighting off double teams. While Dale’s biggest value will continue to be stopping the run, his ability to show he can provide an inside pass rush, particularly in even fronts, could see him rise up draft boards.

Emil Ekiyor, OL

2022 stats: 13 games (12 starts); 79.9 pass-blocking grade; 70.1 run-blocking grade. (Grades according to Pro Football Focus). What he’s looking to prove: Ekiyor spent the last three seasons as Alabama’s starting right guard but will take some reps at center this week. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound lineman played center during his senior year of high school and might have switched back to the position last season had it not been for Alabama’s lack of depth at guard. Ekiyor has nice athleticism and versatility and will look to showcase both traits during his time in Mobile.

DeMarcco Hellams, S

2022 stats: 13 games (13 starts); 108 tackles; 3 tackles for a loss; 1 sack; 1 quarterback hurry; 1 forced fumble; 7 pass breakups; 1 interception. What he’s looking to prove: Nicked name “Hitman Hellams” by his teammates, their’s no questioning Hellams’ tackling ability. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound defender led the team with 108 stops last season and ranked second with an 84.2 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus. The key this week will be showing his capability in coverage. Hellams ranked last among Alabama’s starting defensive backs with a 66.4 coverage grade from PFF. According to the service, he allowed opposing quarterbacks a 94.4 NFL quarterback rating on balls thrown his way, giving up 25 receptions on 40 targets.

Cameron Latu, TE

2022 stats: 11 games (11 starts); 30 receptions; 377 receiving yards; 4 receiving touchdowns. What he’s looking to prove: Latu was Alabama’s most balanced tight end the past two seasons, contributing as a blocker while also serving as a reliable pass-catcher. However, the 6-foot-5, 244-pounder lacks the elite athleticism NFL teams have come to covet at the position. If he can show he’s capable of providing more of a downfield threat, it would go a long way toward improving his draft stock.

Tyler Steen, OL

2022 stats: 13 games (13 starts); 74.4 pass-blocking grade; 64.7 run-blocking grade. What he’s looking to prove: Steen is a solid pass-blocker. According to PFF, he allowed just two sacks over 498 pass-blocking snaps last season. However, NFL scouts will want to see more from him as a run-blocker as the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman struggled to provide a consistent push.

Byron Young, DL