A lightning-fast LB, the Prescott bargain, hints at Week 1 schedule

With so many holes around the roster, linebacker doesn’t seem to be the most pressing need for Dallas in this draft. But historically speaking, they do love drafting the position. And now there’s a prospect on the scene who’s turning in 40 times that are actually faster than Micah Parsons’s from a year ago.

Jerry Jones seemed to say he’d be open to trading up early, but he kept things vague by citing an example when he clearly didn’t do that. And ESPN’s draft guru is going out on his own limb to mock two prospects to the Cowboys that don’t fit at all with the breadcrumbs being left behind. Jones made his major business announcement on Wednesday, the Cowboys are making quite a few jersey changes, and the latest quarterback deals are already making Dak Prescott look like a bargain. All that, plus one former Cowboys coach is getting the call once again, and another is joining social media by memorializing one of his assistants. And could a concert date signal a road trip for the Cowboys to start the ’22 season? That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Back & Forth: Is linebacker still a need? :: The Mothership

Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, and Leighton Vander Esch seem like a solid group to enter 2022 with, and safety Jayron Kearse factors into the linebacking corps in the team’s “big nickel” package. But keep in mind that there are only two other actual LBs on the roster in Luke Gifford and Devante Bond. And the Cowboys have selected at least one linebacker in 12 of the last 15 drafts.

Kyron Johnson dreams of forging fastest LB tandem with Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

What if the Cowboys could land a linebacker even faster than Micah Parsons? The Fort Worth native was faster than Parsons at his Kansas Pro Day and then nearly matched that time at the Cowboys’ local workout. Johnson himself said that Cowboys staffers Aden Durde, John Fassel, and George Edwards all took notice. Wearing the star has always been his dream; he’s now found his way onto at least one Top 100 prospects list.

Cowboys enter world of cryptocurrency with new sponsorship deal :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys are now the first NFL team to add a digital currency platform as a sponsor. Jones introduced Blockchain.com as the team’s newest partner on Wednesday. “This is as significant a relationship as I’ve been a part of with the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said. “We’re making an association in what I certainly would tell you I believe is a huge, huge look-see into the future of how things are going to be in this country.”

Which way is up? Jerry Jones gives confused response when talking draft trades :: Cowboys Wire

“I would trade up this draft,” the Cowboys owner said Wednesday when imagining a scenario where a coveted player was there for the taking. But the example he offered was Travis Frederick, whom the team actually reached for in the first round in 2013 after trading down out of an even earlier slot.

Dak Prescott’s contract aleady starting to look like a bargain :: Bob Sturm (Twitter)

Cowboys 2022 mock draft: ESPN, Mel Kiper, continue to ignore what the Cowboys are saying and doing :: Blogging the Boys

The draft guru mocks Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to Dallas in the first round, despite him not even getting an official visit. In Round Two, he picks Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas, a name that has also gotten very little play as a Cowboys target. The team could indeed go DE and OT with their first two picks, but Kiper’s own mock holds that it could have been Zion Johnson or Kenyon Green at 24 and then Myjai Sanders at 56, players that all actually fit much more closely with the Cowboys’ known draft patterns.

Can I get your number? 13 Cowboys to wear revised jersey digits in ’22 :: Cowboys Wire

Between players new to the club and veterans looking to spice things up, it could be tough for fans to tell who’s who on the field this year. Thirteen new jersey numbers have been issued thus far. Among them, Kelvin Joseph (1), Chris Naggar (19), Rico Dowdle (23), Sewo Olonilua (33), and Chauncey Golston (99).

Concert date at AT&T Stadium hints at Cowboys opening 2022 season on the road :: Clarence Hill Jr. (Twitter)

Jason Garrett joins Twitter, sends first tweets honoring late ex-Cowboys assistant Gary Brown :: Dallas Morning News

The ex-Cowboys coach recalled the late Gary Brown with his very first tweet. Garrett called the former running backs coach “one of the best people I’ve ever been around in my life.” Garrett’s move to join the Twitterverse comes just a day after he was announced as a new booth analyst for NBC’s coverage of USFL games this spring.

Former Cowboys HC Wade Phillips tabbed to lead XFL team in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Phillips holds the record for serving as head coach for the most NFL teams, at six. Now he’ll jump to a new league for his seventh HC gig. The son of the legendary Bum Phillips was named one of eight coaches for the new XFL, beginning play next February. His team will be named later.

