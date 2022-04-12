A Lesson About Wealth From Elon Musk, the World’s Richest Human

Text size





Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the world’s richest human.

Patrick Pleul/POOL/AFP via Getty Images





Elon Musk is worth a cool $274 billion. Now, a former auto analyst-turned-market researcher has broken down the number to show how the Tesla CEO amassed such a mind-boggling fortune—and drives home the point that the huge number is really no huge surprise.

Musk stepped off on his path to enormous wealth 20 years ago when





eBay

,

the e-commerce platform, bought the fintech PayPal, which he co-founded with a host of other notables, including financier Peter Thiel.