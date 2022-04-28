A Leaked Twitter All-Hands Call Reveals Employee's Concerns

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report has purchased Twitter. If you have a lot of questions about what that means, well, you’re not alone.

It’s a question that everyone has been asking, from the media to Twitter users  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report to Senator Elizabeth Warren. 

But imagine how it must feel to work at Twitter. Does anyone have more questions than Twitter’s employees? 

It’s been reported that the deal caught many employees by surprise, and they’re all asking the same questions many of us are, from whether this means former President Donald Trump will be unbanned to what sort of oversight Musk will have to whether this means that they’ll all get free rides to Mars. (Well, no one’s asking that…yet.)

