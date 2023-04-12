‘A League Of Their Own’ Renewed For Short Second and Final Season – The Hamden Journal

Prime Video today confirmed that A League of Their Own has been renewed for a four-episode second and final season.

The hourlong series, created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, is an adaptation of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film of the same name. It follows the formation of the WWII-era women’s professional baseball team weaving in the experiences of both diverse and queer women at the center—earning the show a cult following.

Jacobson also stars alongside Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Collindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, Melanie Field, Nick Offerman, Rosie O’Donnell, Patrick J. Adams, Patrice Covington, Sadiah Ekulona, Lea Robinson, Andia Winslow, Rae Gray, and Lil Frex.

Season 1 of A League of Their Own earned three nominations including “Outstanding New TV Series” from the GLAAD Media Awards, “Outstanding Costume Design” from the NAACP Image Awards, and “Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series” for Gbemisola Ikumelo from the Independent Spirit Awards.

“We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.”

“Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” said Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. “While obviously, we were hoping for eleven seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

Maybelle Blair, a 95-year-old original All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player, will return as a consultant for season 2 of the show. She continues to campaign for donations for The International Women’s Baseball Center.

A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit also serves as executive producer. Based on the motion picture Screenplay by Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel. Based on a story by Kim Wilson & Kelly Candaele.