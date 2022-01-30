Ja Morant finds a way to wow fans even when they come to expect him to do supernatural things. This time he may have outdid even his lofty standards.

The Memphis Grizzlies got a transition block from Desmond Bane on Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Bane knocked the ball off the glass, where John Konchar recovered and quickly threw a pass to Jaren Jackson Jr., who took two dribbles and lobbed a pass to Morant. The six-foot-three guard cocked it back and finished a windmill that sent FedExForum into a frenzy.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Morant let out a ooooo after the play. A Wizards defender attempted to take a charge in front of Jackson, but the referees ruled that there was no foul on the play.

The Grizzlies are becoming one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams to watch. Morant now has one of the best offensive and defensive plays of the season with this dunk and his highlight block against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Contact Damichael Cole at [email protected] and on Twitter @damichaelc

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ja Morant catches wild alley-oop from Jaren Jackson Jr. against Wizards