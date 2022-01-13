Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) shoots over Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Dallas Walton (13) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

WINSTON-SALEM — A.J. Griffin and Jon Scheyer spent Wednesday night getting more comfortable in their new roles.

One was only for an evening — at least for the immediate future — while the other appears to be a more permanent fixture.

Griffin stole the show in the first start of his Duke career, scoring a season-high 22 points during a satisfying 76-64 win over Wake Forest without head coach Mike Krzyzewski on the bench.

The Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1) bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Miami at Cameron Indoor that dropped them from No. 2 to No. 8 in the AP Poll. Wake Forest (13-4, 3-3) was led by 25 points from Alondes Williams.

The freshman Griffin, who found out Tuesday he’d start over sophomore guard Jeremy Roach, hit 8-of-11 shots and 3-of-5 from 3 while playing 11 more minutes (35) than his previous career-high.

“Each game, you know, you prepare the same and that’s to play the best with the minutes you get,” said Griffin, who missed most of the final two seasons of his high school career due to injuries. “Whether you’re starting or coming off the bench, it’s the same mentality.”

Duke used a 28-3 run while hitting 13 straight shots to break open a close game.

With Krzyzewski not making the trip to face Wake Forest due to a non-COVID related illness, Scheyer took the helm for the second time in two years, a spot that will be all his after this season.

Scheyer previously led the Blue Devils to an 83-82 win over Boston College at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 6, 2021, while Krzyzewski was quarantined at home after his daughter and granddaughter tested positive for COVID-19.

“There was motivation coming off the Miami game, motivation getting it done for coach (Krzyzewski), maybe some motivation not wanting to make me look bad, who knows? But definitely the first two,” Scheyer said.

Game-changing run started in the first half

Duke’s second-half run got its legs with 1:14 left in the first half.

With the game tied 27-all, the Blue Devils scored eight of the final 10 points of the half, including Griffin’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his team a 6-point halftime lead.

Freshman Paolo Banchero led the team with 13 first-half points and finished with a game-high 24, making a career-high 11 shots on 23 attempts.

Duke opened the second half by making nine straight shots, stretching a 6-point lead to 20 in the first 5½ minutes. Banchero scored seven straight at one point to put the game out of reach with 14:34 left to play.

It was the third time in the last four games that Banchero scored at least 20 points

“I’m not giving away the nuclear codes by saying we need to give the ball to Paolo,” Scheyer said after the win.

Trevor Keels was the only other Duke player to score in double-digits, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting. It was a better night from Keels after hitting just 2-of-11 shots in the loss to Miami. Wendell Moore had seven points, five rebounds and six assists while Roach scored all five of his points off the bench in the second half.

“Paolo and A.J. played amazing tonight,” Moore said. “Everyone who came in tonight gave us something. We’re going to be a very tough team to beat going forward.”

Timeline on Coach K’s return?

Krzyzewski was not at practice Tuesday, and Wednesday he was ruled out of the game due to an undisclosed virus that the university said was not COVID-19.

Scheyer said he was “optimistic” that Coach K would return to the bench for Saturday’s home game against N.C. State.

“It was really an evolving situation,” Scheyer said. “He wasn’t feeling well and we were hoping to have him back for this game and we thought it would be closer to a game-time decision, but in his best interest, we need him to be 100%.”

Duke’s season was derailed in late December after almost the entire roster and coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a 10-day pause and two-game postponements.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 since returning to play with wins over Georgia Tech and Wake Forest and the loss to Miami.

“It’s no different from the last month that we’ve had,” Scheyer said. “I feel like every day we’re just figuring out who we have — COVID, not COVID — who is sick and who is healthy. Hopefully, this starts to trend down to where we know who will be at every game.”

