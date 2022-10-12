‘A Hundred Billion Key’ Gets U.S. Theatrical Release Via 3388 Films – The Hamden Journal

Specialty distributor 3388 Films has set an October 28 U.S. theatrical release for Vietnamese comedy A Hundred Billion Key. The movie will have its North American premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival a week prior on October 19. Check out the trailer below.

From actor-turned-director Võ Thanh Hoà, Chìa Khoá Trăm Tỷ (A Hundred Billion Key) is adapted from Kenji Uchida’s award-winning 2012 Japanese film Key of Life. The story follows a notorious assassin who unexpectedly loses his memory and his fortune at the local bathhouse, setting in motion a new life of surprises. Kiều Minh Tuấn, Thu Trang, Jun Vũ and Anh Tú star.

Produced by Orange Films, A Hundred Billion Key originally debuted in Vietnam during Lunar New Year last February, marking the return of movies to cinemas after Covid closures. It opened at No. 1 going on to gross over 70B VND ($3M). Newport Beach has selected it as its Vietnamese Spotlight title this month.

3388 Films is a production, post-production and distribution company specializing in Asian and Southeast Asian media and film content. The company had great success last year with another Vietnamese import, Bo Gia (Dad, I’m Sorry) which became the first Vietnamese-produced film to cross $1M at the U.S. box office.

3388 Films’ Thien A Pham says A Hundred Billion Key “does a fantastic job of taking audiences on a fun and entertaining ride where they can imagine the different liberating ways our lives can transform in simple split moments.”

Here’s the trailer: