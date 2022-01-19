A How I Met Your Mother Sequel Series Starring Hilary Duff Is Coming to Hulu: What We Know

That Lizzie McGuire reboot sadly never found its way to Hulu, but we’re getting the next best thing: Hilary Duff will star in a How I Met Your Mother spin-off series at the streaming network, called How I Met Your Father. Suit up!

And the news just gets better. Deadline reports the series has been given a 10-episode order, which means that, barring some strange and unlikely event, we will definitely get to see it. Binge-watch challenge accepted.

The original How I Met Your Mother ran from 2005 to 2014 and chronicled, in a series of flashbacks, how lovelorn architect Ted (Josh Radnor) met and fell in love with a series of women until he finally found his one true love, the mother of the children he was telling these stories to.

When the series ended, a pilot for a female version, How I Met Your Dad, was planned and even filmed for CBS. It starred Greta Gerwig, and the characters weren’t related to the original HIMYM gang; it just had a similar premise. After that didn’t go forward, recounts Deadline, there were more takes and more updates, and now, finally, a script from This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will make it into production.

The series is being described as a “spin-off” starring Duff as Sophie, protagonist and storyteller, though it’s unclear whether or how the new series will be related to the original. It’s not like she’s the secret third Mosby kid or anything.

Said original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas in a statement, “Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father. We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.”

Story continues

Added Duff, “I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6½’s in there.”

Here’s everything we know about the show:

The premiere date. January 18, 2022.

The cast. As any fan knows, the friend group is an incredibly important part of any sitcom, and HIMYF has been cast! On August 10, TVLine reported that Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (The Royals), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) would fill out the main cast, alongside the previously announced Chris Lowell.

On November 5, news broke that Kim Cattrall will play the older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie in several episodes.

On August 18, Hilary Duff posted her first photo from the HIMYF set. “Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone’s apartment,” Duff captioned the snap on Instagram.

And now we have a trailer! On December 16, Hulu debuted the first trailer for HIMYF, featuring Cattrall narrating as Duff’s Sophie gets up to all sorts of shenanigans. “I’ve been on 87 Tinder dates this year,” 2022 Sophie shares with a level of exasperation that is deeply relatable. Check it out:

One of our absolute faves made a surprise appearance in the pilot. After it dropped, we noticed a TON of HIMYM Easter eggs and callbacks in the first HIMYF episode. But one titillating tidbit that’s unconnected to the original series was the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance of Leighton Meester as Jesse’s ex/bandmate when we see the viral video of his failed proposal. And yes, Meester, a.k.a. Meredith, will be coming back. In an interview with The Wrap, Lowell revealed, “She definitely has a wonderful role on the show…I don’t know how much we’re allowed to talk about. I can say that all of us got excited to have her around and working with her was an absolute joy. She’s awesome.”

Duff agreed, saying, “We worked together as teens and now we’re getting to work together in our adulthood and it’s lovely. She’s a mother and a great person…And it’s kind of heart wrenching because when you see Leighton and Chris together [as Meredith and Jesse] you’re like, ‘This was like a great couple.’ So she’s definitely probably going to ruin Sophie’s day.”

You’ll remember that Duff had an arc on Meester’s series Gossip Girl, playing (what else?) an actor.

This post will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour