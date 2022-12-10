A hospital apologized for ‘disrespectful and unprofessional comments’ made by nurses in a TikTok video that discussed their patient ‘icks’

The nurses (not pictured) worked at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta.Getty Images

A group of Labor and Delivery nurses sparked online ire with their TikTok video on patient “icks.”

Hospital operator Emory Healthcare condemned the nurses’ “disrespectful and unprofessional” comments.

It said it has “taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video.”

A group of labor and delivery nurses in Atlanta appear to have lost their jobs after posting a TikTok video this week that mocked patients and discussed their “icks”.

The nurses are now “former employees” of Emory University Hospital Midtown, according to a statement posted to Facebook by Emory Healthcare on Thursday.

After the nurse’s TikTok received widespread attention, the original poster has since deleted everything on their account, including the original video.

However, the video has been repeatedly uploaded and shared on various platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter. One upload of the video has been viewed more than 2 million times on TikTok alone.

In the video, the nurses take turns sharing their complaints — or “icks” — about patient behavior.

“My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it’s still in your hands,” said one nurse.

“My ick is when you come in for your induction, talking about ‘can I take a shower, can I eat?'” another added.

They also mocked mothers’ choices of pain medication, as well as their requests for blankets.

The video sparked anger from social media users. One TikTok user commented: “My ick is when people work in healthcare and don’t have compassion for people.”

Another said: “As a first-time mom this makes me so sad and more nervous. I pray my nurses aren’t like this.”

Story continues

Emory Healthcare said in its statement: “We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown. We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video.”

Emory University Hospital Midtown did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider