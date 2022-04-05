‘A Hero’ Plagiarism Ruling Not Final, Says Asghar Farhadi Lawyer – The Hamden Journal

A guilty judgement in a plagiarism case against Oscar winning director Asghar Farhadi is not the final verdict of the court, the filmmaker’s lawyer has said. The case involves Farhadi’s A Hero, which won the Grand Prize in Cannes last year and was Iran’s submission for the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards.

A former student of Farhadi’s, Azadeh Masihzadeh, has accused the filmmaker of stealing the idea for A Hero from her documentary All Winners All Losers. The doc was made during a workshop overseen by the A Separation and The Salesman auteur.

Farhadi’s lawyer, Kaveh Rad, wrote on Instagram today that the case investigator has denied Masihzadeh’s complaint regarding the sharing of the film’s revenues. Confusing things, however, reports have circulated that Farhadi has been found guilty of plagiarism and that the decision is binding. Rad wrote (translated from Farsi) that “the decision is not the final verdict of the court and is considered part of the trial process, and in the continuation of the trial process, the case will be reexamined first in the second criminal court and then in the appellate court.”

Local media meanwhile is reporting that the Tehran Culture and Media Court, “has considered the documents and the reasons provided for the occurrence of the crime and its commission by Mr. Farhadi to be sufficient and has issued a final order to summon Mr. Farhadi to trial.”

The summons, according to local press, is a decision that the judicial authority of the prosecutor’s office issues after a guilty finding. The summons is then sent to the second criminal court to make a decision and determine the amount of punishment. The result of the summons is that the accused must appear in the criminal court for the charge to be investigated.

Rad added he hoped the decision would be violated “during the proceedings at a higher level, by referring the matter to an expert and seeking the expert opinion of professors and experts in the field of copyright.”

Masihzadeh has also told local press that Farhadi sued her for defamation, but the complaints were rejected.

‘A Hero’

Memento



A Hero centers on Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a man imprisoned for unpaid debts who, during a brief furlough, returns a newly discovered handbag filled with gold coins to its rightful owner rather than use the money to repay his delinquent accounts. Writer-director Farhadi recently told The Hamden Journal that he “had been reading stories like this in the press for some time… of ordinary individuals, who briefly made newspaper headlines because of an altruistic act. These stories often had common peculiarities. A Hero was not inspired by a specific news item, but while writing it, I had these stories in mind.”

According to ABC News, Farhadi brought a list of newspaper excerpts to his workshop at Tehran art institution Karnameh where Masihzadeh was a student. Karnameh manager Negar Eskandarfar told ABC that all the students in that class then worked on documentaries by finding characters they were assigned and telling their stories. But Masihzadeh contends she found her story by herself, centering it around a single father who is in prison for financial reasons and who found a purse full of money during a furlough and how returning the purse affected his life.

The Hamden Journal has reached out to representatives.