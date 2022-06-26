A group of Ukrainian women is selling their nudes to fundraise for the country’s forces. They’ve raised over $700,000 in 3 months.

Screenshot from TerOnlyFans’ website.TerOnlyFans

Ukrainian women are selling their nudes online to raise money for their country’s troops.

The project, named “TerOnlyFans,” has already raised more than $700,000 since March.

Its founder, Nastassia Nasko, told Insider she feels proud to have found a unique way to help Ukraine.

Nastsassia Nasko says she came up with the idea by accident.

A few days after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, she had posted on Twitter asking if someone with a car could help evacuate an acquaintance out of the Kharkiv, one of the first Ukrainian cities to be besieged by Russian troops.

When nobody responded to her, the 23-year-old tweeted, half-jokingly, that she would send a nude picture of herself to whoever was able to help.

Within five minutes, she had more than 10 messages in her inbox, she told Insider. After she sent a nude picture of herself to a man who offered to help, her acquaintance was safely driven out of Kharkiv.

The experience sparked an idea and several days later — on International Women’s Day — Nasko and her friend, Anastasiya Kuchmenko, launched “TerOnlyFans.” (“Ter” is short for territorial defense.)

The project has a similar model to OnlyFans, the subscription-based social platform which has become a lucrative way for adult content creators to earn money. (It has no connection to OnlyFans, and the company did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.)

But on TerOnlyFans, the money goes straight to the Ukrainian army, rather than to the creators. Three months on, the group has raised more than $700,000, Nasko told Insider.

The majority of the donations go to Ukraine’s Territorial Defense, although Nasko, said the project had also sent some money to refugee or animal-shelter organizations.

Since the website’s launch, 35 women and three men, most of whom are based in Ukraine, have signed up to send pictures to donors. Only 10 of them have had previous experience with OnlyFans, while the others told Nasko they wanted to volunteer to help Ukraine, she said.

Most of the donors are from Ukraine, though the group has also received money from people in the Netherlands, France, and the UK, Nasko said. The highest donation the group ever received was a cryptocurrency payment of $2,800.

Also unlike Onlyfans, the project’s volunteers don’t take requests for pictures, Nasko said: “We are not sex workers, we are trying to raise money for the war.”

Nasko, who is originally from Belarus but lived in Kyiv before the war, told Insider she is proud of her unique approach to collecting donations for Ukraine.

“I feel happy because I can support people in Ukraine and show that not all Belarusians like Russians and that we are good people. We want to help our neighbors,” she said.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko leader is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has supported him in the invasion.

After Russia invaded of Ukraine, Nasko decided to leave Kyiv and moved into an apartment in Warsaw, Poland, where she manages TerOnlyFans alongside her full-time job as a marketing manager at an esports company.

Together with Kuchmenko, who decided to stay in Kyiv, she continues to promote the project on Telegram, liaises with the volunteers, and double-checks the legitimacy of donations.

The amount of work can be grueling, but Nasko said she had no plans of winding down.

“We will end this project when Putin dies and Russia stops their aggression,” she said.

