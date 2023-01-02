A ground crew worker died after being ‘ingested into the engine’ of a plane in Alabama, authorities say

An Embraer 175 in a flypast with undercarriage down.aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An airline worker was “ingested” into the engine of a plane on Saturday, the NTSB said, per CBS.

American Airlines confirmed one of its workers died in an accident at Montgomery Regional Airport.

The worker died while the plane was parked and one of its engines was running, Reuters reported.

An airline ground crew worker died on Saturday after being “ingested into the engine” of a plane in Alabama, said the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, CBS reported.

The NTSB told CBS on Sunday that the worker was “ingested” into the aircraft engine while the plane was parked at the gate. The agency said it has opened an investigation into the accident, per CBS.

Montgomery Regional Airport said on Saturday that a fatal industrial accident occurred around 3 p.m., and that the worker was employed by Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” said Wade A. Davis, the airport’s executive director. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

American Airlines confirmed the death of the Piedmont employee in a statement to Insider, saying it was “devastated by the accident.”

“We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The person died while one of the plane’s engines was running, Reuters reported, citing two people briefed on the findings of the initial investigation.

According to Reuters, the incident involved American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175 jet, after it arrived from Dallas.

The NTSB and Piedmont Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

