A good week for TEs, Etienne hype and D.J. Moore is back

Matt Harmon is joined by both Dalton Del Don and Marvin Elequin to help preview all of this weekend’s games from a fantasy perspective.

Find out why it might be a big week for Gerald Everett, if Kyle Pitts is in the circle of trust, and why you should never read the comments.

The guys also spend a while talking about why you should be starting Gabe Davis every week if you have him, how D.J. Moore has recaptured fantasy relevancy, and wishing that the Elijah Moore situation would get cleared up with the New York Jets.

Find out which Rams WR will benefit the most if Cooper Kupp can’t play and which Chiefs WR is the most negatively affected by the trade for Kadarius Toney before they close out the show with some hype for Isaiah Likely and Chris Olave.

01:40 Chargers at Falcons

06:25 Packers at Lions

11:20 Dolphins at Bears

16:25 Raiders at Jaguars

22:10 Colts at Patriots

26:50 Bills at Jets

35:25 Panthers at Bengals

39:45 Vikings at Commanders

42:50 Seahawks at Cardinals

46:00 Rams at Buccaneers

51:00 SNF Preview: Titans at Chiefs

56:00 MNF Preview: Ravens at Saints

