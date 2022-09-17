A Georgia woman found over $500 in her KFC sandwich after the restaurant misplaced its daily deposit: police

After going through a drive-thru, a woman found over $500 in cash under her KFC sandwich.

JoAnn Oliver called the police, who commended her on Facebook for returning the money.

Authorities said a restaurant worker accidentally placed the $543 daily deposit in Oliver’s bag.

A Georgia woman found $543.10 under her KFC sandwich after the restaurant misplaced its daily deposit, authorities said.

After getting lunch at KFC and discovering the cash, JoAnn Oliver called the police and returned the money to the restaurant, the City of Jackson Police Department said in a statement.

“Mrs. Oliver had gone to a local restaurant drive through on her lunch break and returned to work to enjoy her lunch. When she opened her lunch, and removed her sandwich, she was surprised to find $543.10 in cash under her sandwich,” the department said on Facebook.

Authorities said their investigation found that the “restaurant’s daily deposit had accidentally been placed in her sandwich bag,” according to the statement.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing but she saved the managers job,” the department said on Facebook. “Mrs. Oliver thank you for reminding us that we have amazing Citizens in Jackson and it’s people like you that make us great!”

KFC refunded the value of Oliver’s lunch and gave her a free meal, WSB-TV reported. Oliver told the outlet that her family could have used the money since her husband is living with cancer, and the family is facing about $2 million in medical bills.

Oliver told the outlet she considered keeping some of the money “for a second,” but ultimately, she called the police instead.

“If you don’t do the right thing it’s gonna come back on you,” Oliver said. “I mean It wasn’t mine. I didn’t need to keep it. I’ll get mine in the future.”

