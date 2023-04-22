A Georgia woman found out her boyfriend was cheating on her. His body was found in Alabama.

A woman was arrested after authorities discovered her boyfriend’s body in Alabama.

Clayton County Sheriff officials said in July 2019, Shawn Jackson was reported missing by his live-in girlfriend, Newoker Hurt, and son from their home in Jonesboro.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Jackson was having an affair, and Hurt had found out. The day he was reported missing, authorities said Hurt confronted him outside his mistress’ house, went home and fought through the night.

At the time, the son told investigators that both Hurt and Jackson finished fighting by nighttime and went to bed; however, in the morning, Hurt said that Jackson had left in the middle of the night.

In August 2019, authorities said the remains of an unknown man were found in a shallow grave in Jefferson County, Alabama. Deputies later identified them to be Jackson’s.

Clayton County Police later determined that while Jackson was sleeping, Hurt shot him three times in the head and then called her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt, to help dispose of his body.

On April 20, 2023, detectives had compiled enough evidence to charge both Hurt and her brother with malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another person.

Shrron Stephan Hurt is in federal prison in Huntington, West Virginia, on unrelated charges.

Authorities arrested Hurt at an apartment in Atlanta. She is now housed in Clayton County Jail.

