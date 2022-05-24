A Furious Steve Kerr Addresses School Shooting Before Dallas NBA Game – The Hamden Journal

“When are we going to do SOMETHING?!” a furious Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, his voice breaking, asked the assembled media before the game four Western Conference Finals matchup between his team and the Dallas Mavericks.

Kerr started by saying he would not talk basketball during his usual pre-game media availability.

“Since we left shootaround 14 children were killed 400 miles from here — and a teacher — and in the last 10 days we’ve had elderly people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California, and now we have children murdered at school.”

As he fought back tears he said, “I’m so tired of getting up here and offereing condolences to the devastated families. Excuse me. I’m sorry. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas. (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/gA02m5FJsO — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2022

Kerr, whose own father Malcolm was shot and killed by two gunmen in 1984, went on to rip into American politicians.

“There’s 50 senators, right now, who refuse to vote on HR-8,” he said in reference to the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, “which is a background check bill that the house passed a few years ago that’s been sitting there for two years. There’s a reason they won’t vote on it: to hold onto power.”