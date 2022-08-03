A former wedding photographer shares 2 things most couples do that ruin their big day

Daria Sokol is a former wedding photographer from Ukraine who currently lives in NYC.

Sokol got married in May, and she said her experience in photography taught her what to avoid.

She said couples usually take too many photos and allow stress to get in the way.

Anyone who has gotten married knows it can be an amazing but overwhelming experience.

One person who particularly knows this to be true is Daria Sokol, a former wedding photographer from Ukraine who married her partner Anton in May.

Sokol, 29, told Insider that her experience photographing weddings taught her what not to do at her own wedding, which took place at New York City’s Top of the Rock followed by a reception with her family in Italy.

Daria Sokol married her partner Anton at the Top of the Rock with general-admission tickets.@ivanshatokhin

Sokol worked as a professional wedding photographer from 2016 until 2019, when she started her current job as a technical account manager in New York City. She also posts travel content on her Instagram account @daria.newyork for her 20,000 followers, and said she will occasionally take photography clients on an ad-hoc basis.

In her former job, Sokol said she witnessed couples making plenty of mistakes at their weddings. Here are two of the most common mistakes she says she has seen, and how she avoided them on her big day.

Couples often spend too long taking photos

Sokol said that some of her clients often felt like they had to take hundreds of photos on their wedding day when in reality this isn’t a necessity. She said this would cause them to get stressed and to spend less time enjoying their special day with their friends and family.

“It is quite common to have around 500 pictures from your wedding. But how many are you going to use? I guarantee not 500,” Sokol said.

She added that an alternative to this would be to cap your staged photos after the wedding to 20 minutes, which is what she did when she got married in Italy.

“It was a very limited time that was very special to us,” Sokol said. “And the main pictures that I wanted were from the actual ceremony, not the staged photos.”

Story continues

Sokol and her husband had their legal ceremony at the Top of the Rock with just one witness and a photographer. Three hours later, she said they hopped on a flight to the south of Italy for their second wedding — the couple invited 34 guests, including Sokol’s family who had fled the war in Ukraine.

Some couples let stress get in the way of their special day

Sokol said that couples who planned their own wedding without any assistance were often stressed and didn’t enjoy their day. She said that while she tried to make couples feel relaxed during their staged photos, they were always “in a constant rush,” and struggled to balance their time and responsibilities on the wedding day.

Sokol said she recommends hiring a wedding planner if you are able to do so. She said she used Wedding House, an agency based in Italy and the French Riviera that offers tailor-made wedding planning services, according to its website. On average, US-based wedding planners cost $1,800, according to the photography company Shutterfly.

Whether couples decide on hiring a wedding planner or not, Sokol suggests arranging your staged wedding photos on a different day so that you can “dedicate yourself to the photos,” without having to worry about your guests, the food, or any of the other wedding arrangements.

Read the original article on Insider